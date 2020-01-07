‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’: Here’s Who Got Heidi Klum’s Golden Buzzer

America’s Got Talent: The Champions Season 2 officially kicked off Monday night in a big way when returning judge Heidi Klum pressed the Golden Buzzer for one young and soulful performer. As dozens of hopefuls took the stage, it was 13-year-old singer Angelina Jordan’s performance of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody” that wowed the supermodel.

“I just couldn’t get enough of it. I just love jazz, it has such a unique sound to it. I love it,” Jordan said just ahead of her performance. “Since I was very little, I just wanted to sing for Simon [Cowell]. I really want to impress him, that would be so amazing.”

The 13-year-old’s performance proved to be a standout for the judges, with Alesha Dixon stating that she felt “like I am witnessing the birth of something really special” and Cowell praising the rendition as “an amazing performance” before Klum pressed the Golden Buzzer.

“I pushed my Golden Buzzer for the most incredible person. I’m like, ‘How come no one has heard of this person before, over here,’” Klum told PEOPLE. “[She] should be a superstar, so I feel like sometimes something like this could possibly make them into a superstar.”

Klum, whose Monday night appearance marked her return to the series after being replaced in Season 14 along with former judge Mel B by Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union, explained that her children – daughters Leni, 15, and Lou, 10, and sons Henry, 15, Johan, 13 – agreed with her Golden Buzzer decision.

“They agreed with me on my Golden Buzzer, for once. They were all loving [her] as much as I did,” she said. “Normally, they get mad at me. They’re like, ‘Oh, why did you push the red buzzer for this person?’ and ‘Why didn’t you push for this?’ or ‘Why did you say such awful things to that person?’”

Jordan, who won Norway’s Got Talent in 2014 at the age 7, will now directly move on to the finals. Meanwhile, her fellow contestants who took the stage Monday night and received the judges’ votes of approval will have to battle it out in another round.

America’s Got Talent: The Champions airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.