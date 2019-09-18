‘America’s Got Talent’ Finals: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

The final week of America’s Got Talent is here, and fans are ready to see who will win the top prize for Season 14. The NBC reality competition series will be wrapping up another eventful season of powerful performances this week, starting with the Live Finals episode Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

The show will wrap up its 14th season Wednesday, during the Live Result Finale, also starting 8 p.m. ET on NBC. Fans with DVRs can choose to record the episode and watch it later, just make sure the times are correct so you don’t miss a second of the action. Episodes will also be available on demand the day after they air, as wells as stream on Hulu.

The Live Finals will see the top 10 acts perform live for the last time at The Dolby Theater, the final hurdle for one of them to win one million dollars and the title of the most talented act in America. The acts performing Tuesday include the Detroit Youth Choir, Benicio Bryant, Emanne Beasha, Kodi Lee, Light Balance Kids, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Ryan Niemiller, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, V. Unbeatable and Voices of Service.

Ahead of the finale episodes, new judge Julianne Hough spoke out about what it will take for the acts to win it all in the two-part finale.

“They have been giving us a full catalog of their goodness and what they have to offer for their Vegas show or whatever they do in the future,” she told PEOPLE. “They’re doing amazing.”

As her first season as a judge comes close to ending, Hough said the competition has never been more tough.

“It’s going to be really difficult because everybody was so amazing,” she says. “I don’t know even know who’s gonna go and who’s not. Thank goodness America is another judge.”

Hough told the outlet that authenticity will be the key to winning it all.

“When you try to be somebody else, the public knows when you’re not being you. If you just stay true to yourself, that is enough,” she said. “Your talent is great and you got that already. If you try to be anything else but you, you’re never going to please everybody, so just be yourself.”

Many fans seemed to put their hopes on singer Kodi Lee. His performances over the season have delighted audiences as much as his story about being an aspiring singer who is blind and has autism. Despite the speculation, it is still anyone’s game at this point.

The show will wrap up with the two-hour results finale, which is set to feature special guest performers and “not-to-be-missed-surprises,” according to NBC. Howie Mandel previously broke the news to Access Hollywood that Cher will be stopping by for a surprise performance during the finale.

Who will win Season 14? America’s Got Talent airs Tuesday and Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.