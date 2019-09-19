‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale: Watch Paula Abdul Surprise Simon Cowell for Quick ‘American Idol’ Reunion

America’s Got Talent staged a surprise American Idol reunion during the Season 14 finale. The big shock for fans, and show judge Simon Cowell came during a mashup performance featuring contestants Light Balance Kids and Tyler Butler-Figueroa, along with Season 13 finalist Brian Joseph King.

Near the end of the performance, the Light Balance Kids made room to shine a spotlight on one masked dancer, who showed off their moves before revealing her famous identity.

The act dazzled fans and live audience alike, but left everyone in awe after the lights turned on to reveal Paula Abdul at the center dancing alongside the group of young dancers.

“How did you get up there?” Cowell said after Terry Crews introduced Abdul, “that was, by the way, brilliant.”

Fans of the series were stunned to see Abdul onstage and celebrated the surprise American Idol reunion.

Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul reuniting is the reunion I didn’t know I needed. Legends supporting legends #AGT — Miss Courtney (@93Court) September 19, 2019

Oh yeah! Macklemore performed tonight! Yeesss!! Paula Abdul also performed tonight on AGT!! There are more surprises and performances to come. Stay tuned!!#AGT#SimonAndPaulaReunion — william nelson (@singlemanwill) September 19, 2019

Simon Cowell and Paula Abdul have so much love for each other ❤️ #AGT — #AppletonStrong (@O10Courtney) September 19, 2019

I gotta watch that Light Balance Kids performance back. Paula Abdul killed it! 🙌🏾 #AGTFinale #AGT — Kristen M. (@kam1984) September 19, 2019

The series finale featured performances from Cher, Billy Ray Cyrus, Macklemore, Leona Lewis, Latin singer Ozuna, internationally-known DJ Kygo, pianist Lang Lang and Fozzy rocker/wrestler Chris Jericho. The episode marked the end of an eventful season of AGT featuring the Top 10 comprised of Benicio Bryant, Detroit Youth Choir, Emanne Beasha, Kodi Lee, Light Balance Kids, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Ryan Niemiller, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, V. Unbeatable and Voices of Service.

Simon’s face when Paula Abdul revealed herself on stage 😂 #AGT #AGTFinale — Will Byers’ Dad™️ (@_TJ_Rigg) September 19, 2019

it’s a Saula reunion #agt #AGTFinale Simon + Paula — American Idol Fan (@krummy09) September 19, 2019

The winner of Season 14 wins $1 million, as well as a headlining gig in the upcoming America’s Got Talent Live show, which will be held Nov. 7-10 at the Paris Theater located at Paris Las Vegas hotel. Paula Abdul will launch her Las Vegas Residency, titled Forever Your Girl, this October at the Las Vegas Hotel and Casino.