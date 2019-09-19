‘America’s Got Talent’ Finale: Billy Ray Cyrus Teams up With Voices of Service for ‘Some Gave All’ Duet, and Twitter Had Lots to Say

Billy Ray Cyrus delivered a powerful performance with Season 14 contender Voices of Service that left everyone in the audience, and at home in their feelings. The military veterans quartet brought the country music legend to perform his classic, “Some Gave All.”

Cyrus spent the summer atop the Billboard charts with his collaboration with rapper Lil Nas X, “Old Town Road.” The song broke records and became the song with the longest time sitting atop the chart.

Fans were touched by the heartwarming performance of Cyrus’ classic song. Many also appreciated Cyrus going back to his roots after the success of his collaboration with Lil Nas X.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Voices Of Service. A crossover I didn’t know I needed until now. #AGT #AGTFinale — Allie Bish (@AllieIsBatman18) September 19, 2019

This performance by Voices of Steel is somehow much more Vegas-like than their final act. Maybe Billy Ray has something to do with it. #AGTFinale #AGT — Jack Drees (@JackDrees) September 19, 2019

Billy Ray Cyrus performing with Voices of SErvice! Neat! #AGT #AGTFinale — Jason Eldridge (@Dueler312) September 19, 2019

#AGT @VoicesofService @billyraycyrus That was beautiful Voices of Service thank you for your service thank you for reminding me that even though our country is in term oil right now I am proud to be American! — Heather Toure (@HeatherToure) September 19, 2019

Voices of Service has been a fan-favorite act in Season 14 thanks to their message about recovering from the traumas of war through the arts. The military service members featured readings of letters from other soldiers who are struggling with depression and pain before their final performance Tuesday. Many of the letters also wrote about how seeing the group on AGT helped them understand and come to terms with what they are going through.

The group then dazzled audiences with a performance of Leona Lewis’ “Footprints in the Sand.”

The series finale featured performances from Cher, Cyrus, Macklemore, Leona Lewis, Latin singer Ozuna, internationally-known DJ Kygo, pianist Lang Lang and Fozzy rocker/wrestler Chris Jericho. The episode marked the end of an eventful season of AGT featuring the Top 10 comprised of Benicio Bryant, Detroit Youth Choir, Emanne Beasha, Kodi Lee, Light Balance Kids, Ndlovu Youth Choir, Ryan Niemiller, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, V. Unbeatable and Voices of Service.

The winner of Season 14 wins $1 million, as well as a headlining gig in the upcoming America’s Got Talent Live show, which will be held Nov. 7-10 at the Paris Theater located at Paris Las Vegas hotel.