‘America’s Got Talent’ Fans Sound off on New Judges Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough

America’s Got Talent Season 14 marked the beginning of a new era for the NBC reality series, welcoming new judges Gabrielle Union and Julianne Hough, and new host Terry Crews.

The Season 14 premiere aired Tuesday and brought the new faces to fans of the show for the first time, as judge Howie Mandel also celebrated the beginning on his 10th year on the reality competition series.

“I want to thank you (posting at Crews) and our new arrivals for trusting us and everyone on this show,” Simon Cowell said at the start of the show.

After sending congratulations to Mandel for his big milestone on the show, Crews asked Union how she felt taking on the role as judge.

“I feel like the luckiest person in the world,” Union said. “I’m just a girl from Omaha, Nebraska, and here I am on the world’s biggest stage, trying to find superstars. It’s an amazing feeling.”

Crews then asked the Dancing With the Stars alum about her feelings kickstarting this new role as a judge on the talent competition.

“Oh my gosh, this feels like home. First of all, the welcome that you guys give!” Hough said gesturing at the audience. “I’m such a fan of America’s Got Talent and to be able to be on this table with these amazing judges, I feel very honored and I’m just excited for all the incredible talent we’re going to be seeing tonight.”

Many fans of the show gave a warm welcome to the new judges, and complimenting the show for bringing new life to the table in this new season.

Very excited for Gabrielle Union’s debut on #agt!! — Kristan Marie (@kristanxmarie) May 29, 2019

So no offense to singers but I’m hoping with Gabrielle and Julianne here now, we’ll see less singers and more of a variety act this season. I mean there are so many singing shows on tv. AGT is supposed to be a variety show. I really hope this season shows that. #AGT #AGTPremiere — jon moxley is everywhere (@waitng4thtdance) May 29, 2019

I’m enjoying the heck out of watching Julianne Hough….. I mean #AGT — Coach Dison (@CoachDison) May 29, 2019

Other viewers took to Twitter to share how much they missed former judges Heidi Klum and Melanie “Mel B” Brown, who were announced to be leaving the judges’ panel back in February.

So mad about not having mel b and Heidi. #agt #bringthemback — Amandaaaa (@mandyyyyx) May 29, 2019

#AGT how condescending to switch out Mel B & Heidi Klum for another white woman and black woman #SMDH — 🇺🇸👠👊Speak my mind (@jaynya13) May 29, 2019

Shortly after the news of the exit, AGT announced Union and Hough as the replacements on the judges’ panel. Crews, who previously hosted spinoff America’s Got Talent: Champions, stepped in as host for Tyra Banks.

“One of the many secrets to the success and longevity of America’s Got Talent is its fearless drive to reinvent itself,” said Meredith Ahr, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment in a press release at the time. “The next evolution of the format brings in fresh expert eyes to join Simon and Howie on the panel. Gabrielle and Julianne are two of the most aspirational women in the business, on top of being electric entertainers with talent across disciplines. I am excited to see how their knowledge, compassion and sheer joy enhance the experience for acts and viewers alike.”

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.