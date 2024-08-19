Gavin DeGraw Faces Medical Setback, Cancels Tour Dates

Gavin DeGraw has been forced to cancel several of his tour dates with Colbie Caillat as he continues to recover from a recent health setback. After he was forced to cancel his Aug. 3 Festival at Sandpoint 2024 performance due to a "throat infection," the "Chariot" singer announced on Aug. 7 that the remainder of his August dates were axed as he was still "vocal rest."

"I wanted to give an update after visiting with my doctor this past week. I'm very upset to share that it looks like I still have some recovering to do and have been told to stay on vocal rest for another week," DeGraw wrote on Instagram. In an accompanying video, the singer told fans that he was "not healthy enough yet to go back to work," explaining that his doctor "told me to take another week off, which really sucks. I'm really bummed about it."

DeGraw spent the early part of August on the road with Caillat, something he said "is one of my favorite things to do." Although the musician said he was "were really looking forward to doing these dates together. I'm just not going to be able to show up and get it done."

Due to his extended recovery time, Caillat went on to perform solo in Saratoga, California on Aug. 8 and Rohnert Park, California on Aug. 9. The pair's scheduled show in Pala, California on Aug. 10 was canceled, with DeGraw telling fans, "for the Pala folks, I'm sorry for the inconvenience but we are cancelling this show. Refunds are available at the original point of purchase."

He told fans impacted by the cancellations, "I'm going to have to make it up to you. Let's try it again next year." He concluded the post, "again, thank you all for your well wishes. I hope that I can make it up to all of you soon."

In a statement of her own, Caillat wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "we are so sorry for any inconvenience this has cause you, we know how much effort it takes to come see a show! I'm still looking forward to playing the first two shows and I am just as sad as you that Gavin won't be there!" She said that she and DeGraw "are so bummed to have to cancel our Pala show. we love and appreciate you all and hope to see you soon."

DeGraw is next set to return to the stage with a Sept. 13 performance at Waukegan, Illinois' Genesee Theatre. The show will be followed with a Sept. 14 performance in La Crosse, Wisconsin. The singer currently has dates scheduled through Oct. 20, when he will take the stage in Zurich, Switzerland as part of his 2024 World Tour.