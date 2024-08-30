Ween, a beloved rock band from the '90s, has canceled their current tour. In a new statement shared to social media, the band explained that they made the difficult decision in order to prioritize the mental health concerns surrounding singer/guitarist Dean Ween.

"It is with sincere regret and heavy hearts that Ween must make the decision to step away from the stage for the foreseeable future," reads the band's joint statement. "This includes next month's sold-out Chocolate and Cheese 30th Anniversary show at the Mann Music Center in Philadelphia."

The statement continued, "Despite three great shows this summer, it's become clear that touring and performing is too taxing on Deaner's mental health to continue. As always, we thank you for the love, dedication and ongoing support."

News of Ween's tour cancellation comes weeks after the band cancelled a scheduled run of shows in the Pacific Northwest, without providing a reason. "We regret to announce that we will have to cancel our shows this week in Seattle, Portland and Eugene," read an early August statement. "We love performing for the best fans in the world, and we are beyond disappointed we won't be able to do these shows."

Ween added, "All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. Thanks as always for the love and support."