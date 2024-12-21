‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Shares ‘Spicy’ Burlesque Video

American Pickers fans got a little spice to kick up their holiday season courtesy of star Danielle Colby. The History Channel star has been with the show and is a long-time friend of star Mike Wolfe, working at the office of Antique Archaeology.

According to TV Insider, she is also an “experienced burlesque performer,” maintaining an OnlyFans for the spicier content she doesn’t share on social media. The move comes after announcing some illness with her family keeping her off the road.

“Unfortunately, we’ve had some very serious health issues happening within my family,” she said in a video. “I really don’t want to get too much in detail because it’s not my health I’m speaking of.”

Before joining American Pickers, Colby’s website notes she founded, produced and performed in a burlesque troupe based out of her home state of Iowa. She was asked to join the American Pickers team in 2009.

Colby is only a short time away from having a tumor removed from her face. She posted an update after her surgery, ensuring fans she was at home recovering and “feeling amazing.”

“Obviously I have pain in my face from the surgical site and throat still hurts from the throat tube, but the pain throughout my entire body that has prevented me from doing so much is almost gone,” Colby wrote. “I feel about 2-10% of the pain I felt only 2 days ago.”

“I will most likely have to have this procedure again in a few years and throughout my life regularly but it’s worth it,” she added. “I’m not afraid of the surgery, it’s the pain from the tumor pressing on my nerves that is terrifying so im lucky! I have insurance and the money to get help because I held on to a good job for 15 years that affords enough of a wage to buy my own good insurance.”