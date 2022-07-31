'American Pickers': Mike Wolfe Shares Sweet Photo of 'Two Most Important Ladies' in His Life

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe shared a picture of the two "most important" women in his life, his mother Rita Wolfe, and his daughter Charlie. Wolfe, 58, published the photo on Friday, just a few days after he shared an update on his former co-star Frank Fritz. Back on July 21, Wolfe said Fritz was hospitalized after suffering a stroke.

"The two most important ladies in my life. Mama Wolfe and Baby Wolfe seeing them together brings tears of joy to my eyes," Wolfe wrote. "Everything else fades away and my world feels complete." The picture shows Rita and Charlie looking out on a lake shore. Wolfe added a praying hands emoji and two hearts.

The post earned over 5,000 likes and hundreds of comments from American Pickers fans. "Hold 'em a little tighter than you're comfortable with. They'll never forget. Beautiful image Mr. Wolfe. Thanks for sharing," one fan wrote. "Great pic Mike. Time flies. Spending time together is so important," another commented.

Wolfe preserves Charlie's privacy by making sure not to share her face when he posts about her, similar to many other celebrities. On July 24, he shared pictures of her painting a flower pot, all taken at angles to make sure people could not see her face. "Watching someone that I helped create, create Simple Moments that bring tears to my eyes. This I will never forget," he captioned the pictures. Wolfe shares Charlie with his ex-wife, Jodi Faeth.

It's been a difficult few weeks for Wolfe. On July 21, he told fans about Fritz's stroke. Instead of setting the record straight on his friendship with Fritz, Wolfe asked for prayers. "Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital. Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts," Wolfe wrote. "Frank I pray more than anything that you make it through this okay. I love you, buddy."

Since that initial post, Wolfe has not shared more details about Fritz's condition. His representative offered another statement to PEOPLE, asking for privacy. "We asked that everyone keeps Frank and their thoughts and prayers," the rep said. "The most important thing is that we allow him time to heal and giving [sic] him the space to do so."

Wolfe and Fritz hosted American Pickers for a decade, turning the show into one of History's most successful franchises. Fritz made his final appearance on the show in March 2020, but it wasn't until July 2021 that Fritz spoke out about his disappearance. He told The Sun that month that he hadn't spoken to Wolfe in two years because Wolfe never reached out after his back surgery. Fritz's interview and the social media outrage it started led to History and Wolfe confirming Fritz would not be back on American Pickers.