'American Pickers' Star Mike Wolfe Dating New Girlfriend Amid Divorce

✖

American Pickers star Mike Wolfe is moving on amid his divorce from estranged wife Jodi Catherine Wolfe. The reality TV personality is reportedly dating model Leticia Cline, TMZ reports, who also has experience on reality TV, having appeared on the old WB dating show Beauty and the Geek.

The outlet reports that it's unclear how long Wolfe and Cline have been together but a source familiar with the situation said the relationship is "pretty serious." The two have been spending time together since at least April, when they were spotted together at a printing shop in Norfolk, Virginia, where she customized a jacket. See the photos in the shop's Instagram post below. Cline has also reportedly been accompanying Wolfe on the set of American Pickers, including one in June and another this week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leticia Cline (@leticiacline)

Wolfe and Cline have known each other for years; in early 2018, she posted a photo of the two of them together. In addition to Beauty and the Geek, Cline has also appeared in Playboy and Maxim and once appeared on Howard Stern's radio show.

As previously reported, Wolfe's ex-wife Jodi Catherine Wolfe filed for divorce in Williamson County, Tennessee, in November 2020 after nearly 10 years of marriage, though the news was not reported until this week. She cited irreconcilable differences and listed June 2020 as the date of separation.

As divorce proceedings move forward, Wolfe and Jodi, who married on September 7, 2012, in Franklin Tennessee, will have to set up a custody arrangement for their daughter Charlie, who turned 9 in January. The court documents revealed that Charlie is currently living with Jodi.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Prince Ink (@princeinkco)

Wolfe is best known as one of the two leads on History's hit series American Pickers alongside his co-star Frank Fritz. The beloved show follows the two of them as they travel across the country "on a mission to recycle America... restoring forgotten relics to their former glory, transforming one person's trash into another's treasure." Now in its 22nd season, the series premiered in January 2010, with Wolfe and Fritz teasing in the intro that they "travel the back roads of America looking to buy rusty gold. We're looking for amazing things buried in people's garages and barns. What most people see as junk, we see as dollar signs."

Outside of American Pickers, Wolfe has also made other TV appearances. In 2018, he appeared on an episode of NCIS. In Season 15 the episode, titled "One Man's Trash," he appeared as himself, with the NCIS team getting involved after Gibbs and Ducky watch American Pickers and spot what could be the missing murder weapon to a cold case.