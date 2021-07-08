'American Pickers' Star's Wife Wiles for Divorce

✖

American Pickers star Michael Wolfe and his wife, Jodi Catherine Wolfe, are calling it quits after 10 years of marriage. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Jodi filed for divorce from her husband in November 2020 in Williamson County, Tennessee. At this time, neither Wolfe nor Jodi appear to have publicly commented on their split.

Although news of the divorce is just coming to light, the former couples’ date of separate was actually listed as June 2020. Jodi cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. As divorce proceedings move forward, Wolfe and Jodi, who married on September 7, 2012 in Franklin, Tennessee, will have to set up a custody arrangement for their daughter Charlie, who turned 9 in January. The court documents revealed that Charlie is currently living with her mother.

Wolfe is best known as one of the two leads of History's hit series American Pickers alongside co-star Frank Fritz. Now in its 22nd season, the beloved show follows Wolfe and Fritz as they travel across the country "on a mission to recycle America… restoring forgotten relics to their former glory, transforming one person's trash into another's treasure." The series initially premiered in January 2010, with Wolfe and Fritz teasing in the intro that they "travel the back roads of America looking to buy rusty gold. We're looking for amazing things buried in people's garages and barns. What most people see as junk, we see as dollar signs."

Wolfe got his start as a picker at the age of 4, according to his History biography, which notes that he has "earned a reputation as one of the country's foremost foragers." For Wolfe, "a picker's kind of like a nomad," with he and Fritz spending as much time on the road as they can. Although Wolfe joked that he looks for "anything I can make a buck on," he also said he "looks for things with a story; things that fill in some of the blanks in the everyday history of America." Wolfe's passion is "preserving as much of small-town America as he can, finding old buildings throughout the Midwest and the mid-South that can be reclaimed, restored and reinvigorated, breathing new life into the main streets where he grew up." Some of his finds end up in his Antique Archaeology stores, located in Le Claire, Iowa and Nashville, Tennessee.

Outside of American Pickers, Wolfe has also made other TV appearances. In 2018, he appeared on an episode of NCIS. In Season 15 the episode, titled "One Man's Trash," he appeared as himself, with the NCIS team getting invovled after Gibbs and Ducky watch American Pickers and spot what could be e the missing murder weapon to a cold case.