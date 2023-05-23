'American Idol' Winner Reveals They're Back to Performing in NYC Subways to Make Money

American Idol winner Just Sam is back to performing in New York City subway stations to make money, three years after they won Season 18. Sam, whose full name is Samantha Diaz, has published several videos of herself singing, with a box at her feet, in recent weeks. The videos surfaced after they experienced a health scare last summer.

Diaz won American Idol in May 2020. Their season was the most heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, as they and other singers were forced to perform the last weeks from home. Diaz still finished the shortened season on top, performing Kelly Clarkson's "Stronger (What Doesn't Kill You)" and Audra Day's "Rise Up" in the finale. After the season ended, they signed a deal with Hollywood Records, but never released any albums. In 2021, they released two independent singles.

In April, a New York Instagram account posted a video of Diaz performing in a subway station. She has published several more since, including a longer one on May 1. They also published a heartbreaking confession on Instagram, explaining how she ended up in the same position she had before auditioning for Idol in the fall of 2019.

"Back in 2021, I was super embarrassed to be going back to the trains. I didn't want people to know that I legit needed the money & I didn't want people to know that it wasn't optional," Diaz wrote, via The U.S. Sun. "I was disappointed in myself for allowing myself to fall so low after winning Idol, but then I had to take it easy on me and remember that I started my journey with Idol at 20 years old. Not even knowing anything about Hollywood or the music industry."

Since winning the show, they "learned so much," adding that they understand how sharing their story can help others. However, they were not completely prepared to answer questions about their situation. "Everyone wants to know what happened and why this or why that & I will answer those questions someday, but In the meantime, I'll say this. I never expected to win, but I did, I was so grateful and I know that people are feeling like I let them down," Diaz wrote. "I used to feel like I let myself and everyone down too. I know that there's more coming for me. I know that everything happens for a reason and I know that this too shall pass no matter what things may look like right now. I'm not like any other contestant that has ever had a chance to be a part of the American Idol production. My year was unlike any other."

Diaz's grandmother also continues to be a source of strength for them. "My grandmother is who I have and who I have always had and she knows absolutely nothing about the music industry all she knows is how to listen and call out a good singer when she hears one," Diaz wrote, noting that they were unsure of what to do after they won Idol. "There are people who have had more success than me and good for them I'm happy for them, but I am not them," they concluded. "I don't like my situation, but it won't be this forever."

Diaz has been open about their challenges since winning Idol. In January 2022, they said they were broke and that her performance of "Rise Up" was pulled from iTunes without her knowledge. In August 2022, they experienced an undisclosed health scare and a dramatic weight loss.