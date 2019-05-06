‘American Idol’ Top 4: Who Did the Judges Save?

American Idol held their Top 4 show recently, but the judges saved someone, making it a Top 5.

Previously, Walker Burroughs and Alyssa Raghu were sent home, leaving the Top 8 as a Top 6.

Then, this week, two more people were voted off, but one was rescued from elimination by the judges.

Scroll down to see who was saved, who went home, and who made it through!

Jeremiah Lloyd

We are SO sad to see @jlloydharmon go tonight. But we cannot wait to see what’s in his future! There is no question he is a star! 💙💙💙 #AmericanIdol pic.twitter.com/VILPyCY1Fo — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 6, 2019

Unfortunately, Jeremiah Lloyd and Laci Kaye Booth were the two performers in the bottom two after the audience voting was completed.

The judges then chose to use their save, and ended up sending Lloyd home.

Afterwards, Lionel Richie tweeted, “Thank you for sharing your gift with us [Jeremiah Lloyd]. You are unbelievably talented and I admire you in so many ways. Here’s to an amazing career ahead of you.”

Laci Kaye Booth

Since we know that Lloyd was the one sent home, that means that Laci Kaye Booth was the one the judges saved.

After it was revealed that Booth was the one staying, her fans began commenting on her Twitter posts, congratulating her on staying on for at least another week.

“Judges made a wise save!” one fan said, while another commented, “Your absolutely gorgeous and loved your performance tonight, so glad the judges saved you!!!”

Laine Hardy

As far as the Top 4 contestants on the show, one was Laine Hardy, who sang Joe Cocker’s “I Don’t Need No Doctor.”

Hardy also performed Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode.”

“Laine killed it both performances. Overall he has the total package to be the American Idol,” one fan said on Twitter. “And the shyness actually works for him, because it prevents from doing too much and adds a certain coolness about him.”

Alejandro Aranda

When the category is Show Stoppers, it’s a bold risk to perform an original. But it paid off for @scarypoolparty with his performance of “Poison” #AmericanIdol https://t.co/9GCIzLqMf8 — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) May 6, 2019

Alejandro Aranda was another Top 4 singer, having belted out an original tune tilted “Poison.”

This is always a huge gamble for American Idol contestants, but it paid off for Aranda this time.

He also sang the Jefferson Airplane tune “White Rabbit.”

Wade Cota

Another big winner of the night was Wade Cota, who wowed the audience with his rendition of Shawn James’ “Through the Valley.”

He also sang “With a Little Help From My Friends” by Joe Crocker and The Beatles.

“I like most of the singers this year but I hope to see a live Wade Cota show someday,” a fan tweeted. “What a fantastic voice!“

Madison VanDenburg

The final contestant who made it through is Madison VanDenburg.

VanDenburg nailed a performance of “I Surrender,” originally by Celine Dion.

She also sang Janis Joplin’s “Piece of My Heart,” and brought the house down.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

