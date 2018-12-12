‘American Idol’ Season Premiere Date Revealed by ABC

It’s nearly time for all-new American Idol! ABC announced Wednesday that the singing competition will return for another season on March 3 as part of its early 2019 schedule.

The second season of the ABC-led reboot will be judged once again by pop star Katy Perry, musical icon Lionel Richie and country singer Luke Bryan, and joined by mentor and country radio personality Bobby Bones throughout the season.

The judges have already been on the road looking for the next Idol star, and have been shocked with the number of talented singers they’ve tracked down thus far. On Twitter Wednesday, Perry said she and the other judges were “blown away” by what they’ve seen in this upcoming season.

“When we started Idol last year, [Bryan], [Richie], and I wondered if there were any [diamonds] left in the rough. We continue to be blown away with the talent. We are so excited to share these new [stars] with you when [American Idol] returns to [ABC] for Season [2] on March 3!”

When we started Idol last year, @LukeBryanOnline, @LionelRichie, and I wondered if there were any 💎 left in the rough. We continue to be blown away with the talent. We are so excited to share these new 🌟with you when @AmericanIdol returns to @ABCNetwork for Season ✌🏻on March 3! pic.twitter.com/M4fhw6nre3 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) December 12, 2018

Bryan admitted to PopCulture.com in October that he certainly was more comfortable heading into his second season as a judge.

“Second season of Idol – I’m more excited this year because I know what to expect,” Bryan explained. “I’m not going to be scared the whole time. The fact that me and Lionel and Katy and Ryan we have one season under our belt, we know how much we can have fun with one another. We know how serious the contestants take it. We’re excited. I know we’re more excited than last year, just because we know what to expect. It’s gonna be a lot of surprises and a lot of fun.”

Richie, likewise, teased to PEOPLE in November that the second season would be bigger and badder this year.

“The judges are pretty locked when I say that we have opinions, big opinions, this year, because we’ve gotten used to each other now” Richie explained. “And Luke knows how to push Katy’s buttons and Katy and Luke know how to push my buttons. So just tell Bobby, come in with some gloves on. Get ready.”

Photo credit:Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images