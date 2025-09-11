‘American Idol’ Season 24 Will See ‘Big’ Changes

American Idol is debuting some “big” changes in its upcoming 24th season.

As auditions are underway for the Season 24 premiere of the ABC singing competition in 2026, showrunner Megan Michaels Wolflick revealed some of what’s to come in an interview with TV Insider.

“We do have some changes. I can’t really get into any details, but we do have some big format changes coming for sure,” Wolflick teased of the upcoming season. “There are going to be some surprises around every turn for sure.”

One thing that won’t be a surprise is the judging panel, as Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan, and Carrie Underwood all are set to return for another season. While there was speculation that Underwood might not return for a second season of Idol after making her debut as a judge last year, Wolflick said the country star is “so tapped into the experience.”

(Disney/Christopher Willard)

“She got her feet wet last year, but what I do love about her is she is invested,” Wolflick gushed. “She is in it and cares so much about all the finalists who come through the door. She is only going to get better. She works her butt off on this show.”

Having the former Idol Season 4 winner return as a judge and “come full circle back is pretty epic,” she continued, noting that it’s been great to see Underwood continue to build her dynamic with Bryan and Richie as well as her own “identity” as a judge.

“It wasn’t like she was filling someone else’s role. She needed to make her own role,” Wolflick explained. “What was that role going to be? What could she bring to the table? I think she really has brought something special and relatable.”

(Disney/Stewart Cook)

Looking forward to Season 24, the showrunner said that every year, there is “better and better talent” applying.

“This show to me has never become old,” she noted. “It’s so exciting every year. Someone is turning 15 every single day. There will always be amazing talent, and I feel so privileged we get to listen to them.”

Asked for the advice she would share with singers who are auditioning this year, Wolflick encouraged them to simply “be yourself.”

“There is a lot of noise out there,” she continued, adding that while it can be easy for Idol hopefuls to get in their own heads about auditioning, all they need to do is “just follow your heart.”

“It’s so cliché, but it’s true. Following your heart. Follow your instincts. Pick a song you want to sing and be prepared,” she said. “That’s the thing too. This is a job interview. You have to prepare for it. So if I ask what else you have or if you have a more contemporary song, be ready to go with that.”

American Idol Season 24 is set to premiere in 2026 on ABC.