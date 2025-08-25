‘American Idol’ Season 24 Judges Revealed

Season 24 of American Idol is on the way, and the judges have been revealed. Deadline reports Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood will return as judges for the ABC singing competition series, marking its ninth season on ABC since transitioning from FOX.

Ryan Seacrest is set to host. The longtime staple will juggle hosting duties as he returns for his second season on Wheel of Fortune.

Seacrest’s deal has not yet been confirmed, but sources say he’ll definitely reprise his role. The new season will premiere on the Disney network in January 2026. Bryan and Richie have been on the show since its relaunch on ABC, with Season 4 winner Underwood joining them last season, replacing Katy Perry. Underwood marked the first country singer to win the competition. She’s since gone on to amass much success, earning Grammy Awards and Country Music Awards.

Season 9 auditions are expected to begin this week with Idol Across America, the show’s live virtual nationwide talent search, which takes place across all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Season 8 winner Jamal Roberts’ first single, “Heal,” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Gospel chart in May 2025. He’s set to tour with Brandy and Monica on their “The Boy Is Mine” tour this fall, which also includes Muni Long and Kelly Rowland. Roberts is the first winner to land such a huge tour this quickly after a win.

After years on FOX, American Idol switched to ABC amid declining ratings. Beginning in 2012, the show saw a rating fall of over 20% each season. The 15th season would be its last on FOX, ending its run in April 2016. ABC acquired the rights to the series in 2016, and the program returned for the 2017–18 television season. The show has seemingly been a better fit for the ABC audience.