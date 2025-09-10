Ryan Seacrest’s Future on ‘American Idol’ Revealed Ahead of Season 24

As auditions continue for American Idol Season 24, Ryan Seacrest’s future on the show has finally been revealed.

Deadline reports that Seacrest will be back to host the upcoming season, which will be the ninth on ABC.

He completes the singing competition’s main roster, as judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie, and Carrie Underwood will also return despite rumors speculating an exit or two. Seacrest has been hosting Idol since its inception in 2002, initially serving as a co-host alongside Brian Dunkleman for the first season. Dunkleman ultimately quit after Season 1, leading Seacrest to become the sole emcee since then.

(Disney/Christopher Willard) LIONEL RICHIE, CARRIE UNDERWOOD, RYAN SEACREST, LUKE BRYAN

Seacrest’s plate remains full, as on top of American Idol, he’s also hosting Wheel of Fortune, which can take up a chunk of the day. However, Seacrest seemed to have done pretty well last season, or he wouldn’t have agreed to return. Plus, hosting Wheel of Fortune at the same time as American Idol is probably a cakewalk for him after flying between New York and LA while he was co-hosting Live with Kelly & Ryan. He’s also probably going to start filming Celebrity Wheel of Fortune episodes soon, but it’s nothing he can’t handle.

Meanwhile, Seacrest’s return to Idol is not so surprising. Last month, sources told Deadline that although he hadn’t closed his deal yet, he was “fully expected to return.” Auditions for Season 24 also kicked off last month with a nationwide virtual talent search through Sept. 24 to find the next American Idol. Jamal Roberts won Season 23 in May, beating out finalists John Foster and Breanna Nix.

It’s unknown how much longer Ryan Seacrest plans to host American Idol, but he doesn’t seem to be giving up that job any time soon. A premiere date for American Idol’s new season has not been announced, but it will premiere sometime in early 2026 on ABC. The wait will be worth it, especially since auditions are currently going on. The Disney-owned network likely won’t reveal premiere dates for midseason for another few months, but most seasons in recent years have premiered in either February or March. There will be a lot to look forward to in Season 24 of American Idol, and a lot more aspiring singers to obsess over when it returns in early 2026 on ABC.