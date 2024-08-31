The Voice and American Idol alum Sundance Head is keeping a strong face as he revealed his wife had been diagnosed with cancer. According to American Songwriter, the former reality contestant and country music hopeful updated fans with an emotional message on his wife's condition.

"Misty had been told that she had cancer on her face and needed to be removed before it became and issue. She immediately scheduled the procedure and had the surgery done. She is healing now and we have been told they believe it was all removed," he wrong alongside a photo of his wife's scarred face. "She will be going back for a follow up soon to double check and make sure there is no more anywhere else in her body. She is tough and fearless."

The country musician made it clear that he was sharing his wife's story after she gave the permission. He also wanted to raise awareness for fans and others who might not understand the severity of the situation.

"Even facing an uncertain outcome she continued to provide and nurture our family. I would have folded like a lawn chair. I've always said her beauty is her resilience. Such grace and resolve cannot be measured. Lord thank you for keeping her safe on earth," he added. "We need her here. Folks if you have something on your body and thinking may need to be checked out DO IT."

Sundance Head closed the message with one last slice of praise for his wife. "I tell her that she is more beautiful now than before," he adds. "My admiration for her is constantly growing."