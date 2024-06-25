Wylleen May, a long-standing fixture of the hit reality show American Idol, has been dismissed from her role as Executive in Charge of Production after an impressive 22-year tenure. May, who had been with the show since its inception in 2002, has been a crucial behind-the-scenes force throughout the program's run on Fox and its subsequent revival on ABC.

The news of May's departure comes on the heels of the show's 22nd season finale, which aired on May 19. In a statement to Deadline, May shared her deep appreciation for her time with the show, stating, "It is hard to express the gratitude I have to the team at Fremantle and American Idol, the place I knew as home for the last 22 years. It may sound cliche, but it was my absolute honor to work day in and day out with people I consider to be some of the most talented, dedicated, and devoted in the business. I will miss you terribly."

May's exit has been the subject of speculation, prompting her to address rumors head-on. She acknowledged being the subject of an HR investigation at the end of 2023 following a complaint about her interactions with certain team members. However, May emphatically stated, "I fully and completely cooperated with this investigation, and it was closed quickly without any action taken. The decision to move on from me to a new EIC is not related, and any implication otherwise is completely misleading and inaccurate."

Fremantle, the production company behind American Idol, supported May's claim. A spokesperson for the company acknowledged May's contributions, stating, "Wylleen has played a crucial role in helping build the lasting legacy of American Idol over the course of 22 seasons. She steered the production to enduring success, and we are deeply grateful for her contributions and dedication to the show." The spokesperson emphasized that "The decision to make staffing changes for the next season was not based on the conclusion of any investigation."

Throughout her involvement, May witnessed numerous transformations in the show's format and personnel. She oversaw the original judging panel of Randy Jackson, Paula Abdul, and Simon Cowell, as well as the more recent lineup featuring Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan.

As May reflects on her legacy with the show, she expressed hope that she will be remembered for her dedication, stating, "I will forever cherish my time with Idol, and hope I am remembered for my experience, passion, and dedication to my role. All we want for ourselves is to know that our work had a lasting impact."

Looking ahead, May remains optimistic about her future plans, adding, "I am excited for my next journey, and what that will bring. Sometimes you need a little push forward, and I am grateful for all of it – beginning, middle, and end."

May's departure coincides with other significant changes in the American Idol lineup. Perry, who has served as a judge since the show's relaunch on ABC, recently announced that the most recent season would be her last. The search for Perry's replacement is currently underway, adding another layer of transition to the long-running series. How these developments will affect the program's format, tone, and success remains to be seen.