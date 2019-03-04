‘American Idol’: Luke Bryan Powerfully Connects With Singer Who Lost Brothers to Suicide

Luke Bryan couldn’t hide the emotion on his face as the American Idol judge took in the story of a contestant who lost both of his brothers to suicide.

In Sunday’s Season 2 premiere of the ABC reboot of Idol, Los Angeles resident Nick Townsend shared a devastating story of loss with the judges before performing a powerful rendition of “Let It Go” by James Bay that earned him a unanimous trip to Hollywood.

“The reason I’m here today is for my brothers,” Townsend explained of his older brother Zack and little brother Matthew, all of whom were incredibly close growing up in Nebraska.

“Me and my older brother Zack, we’re only 3 years apart but we do everything together,” he recalled. “I would follow him around and wanted to be like him. My little brother Matt and I would watch Zack play video games all night, and we’d just watch him, we didn’t even want to play. We were just so close, we just wanted to be in each other’s presence.”

After Zack joined the Air Force, Townsend said he had “the most pride anyone could have” over his brother’s achievements, “like that’s my brother!”

Having moved to Los Angeles to work, Townsend revealed he got a call from his dad one day, “My dad said, ‘They lost Zack.’ ‘What do you mean they lost him?’ And he’s like, ‘He’s gone.’ And I just kept saying, ‘What do you mean he’s gone?’”

“He had taken his life,” Townsend said, voice filled with emotion. “There’s no pain like that. I just remember I couldn’t breathe. It’s like the whole world fell black.”

After losing his big brother, Townsend moved to Japan to teach and perform, saying, “All I wanted to do was just feel something again other than pain.”

“While I was in Japan, I got another phone call from home saying that my little brother Matthew had passed away,” he continued. “He had taken his life as well. Going to Japan is the biggest regret I’ve ever had in my life. It made me feel selfish, you know, because I left my little brother when I could have been there. Like all I can think about is he needed me and I left him.”

Auditioning for American Idol, the singer explained, “I know my brothers would want me to keep pursuing my dream. They’d be really proud that I’m here.”

Hearing about what the young man had been through, Bryan was clearly affected, murmuring, “Oh, bud.”

Fellow judges Lionel Richie and Katy Perry told Townsend that they were “very proud” of him for making it through such a tough time and for putting “power and level” of his “natural cry” in his voice that made for a truly beautiful instrument.

Bryan also praised his voice, but soon shifted to a more personal message.

“I haven’t brought this up on the show, because I haven’t had to, but I’ve lost both my siblings, and I just applaud you for keeping a positive attitude and continuing to fight and just try to be a light for your parents, man,” he told Townsend, tearing up.

The country star’s older brother, Chris, passed away in 1996 at the age of 26 after a car crash; while his sister, Kelly died in 2001 at the age of 39 after collapsing at home.

“We’ll be praying for you,” he told the singer later, embracing him before addressing his family, reminding them, “It’s alright to cry good tears, it’s alright to cry good ones. Remember fun, happy, good days. Enjoy those.”

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: Luke Bryan/Instagram