‘American Idol’ Judge Katy Perry Trips and Falls in Behind-the-Scenes Video

The American Idol judges are back with more antics than ever as Season 3 auditions wrapped up across the country. Katy Perry showed off her questionable roller skating skills in a hilarious series of videos on Instagram Wednesday, featuring Luke Bryan in an explicable cheese head hat and Lionel Richie rushing to the rescue.

After the judges auditioned thousands of people across the country in search of their next superstar through the end of September, Perry is rocking some seriously retro white roller skates before tripping over a show logo on the ground and falling to the ground.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Richie, in his classic fashion, rushes over to make sure his co-star isn’t hurt, but she’s too busy laughing at her own clumsiness to be shaken.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Oct 9, 2019 at 9:29pm PDT

In another video, Perry and Bryan chase each other around in the skates as Bryan shows some Wisconsin pride with the cheese head hat, while in the third, the “Firework” songstress has to clutch onto a woman working behind the camera as she loses control of her new skating trick.

“Welp, guess you’ll just have to tune back into [American Idol] next year to see if any of us kept our jobs,” Perry captioned the videos, tagging her fellow judges and adding a shrugging emoji.

Having the original reboot trio of judges back for a third season thrilled Idol fans when it was announced in August. Also returning as an in-house mentor will be Bobby Bones.

“American Idol is the original music competition series,” said Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, at the time. “It was the first of its kind to take everyday singers and catapult them into superstardom, launching the careers of so many amazing artists. We couldn’t be more excited for Katy, Luke, Lionel, and Bobby to continue in their roles as American Idol searches for the next great music star, with more live episodes and exciting, new creative elements coming this season.”

In Season 2 of the ABC singing competition’s reboot, Laine Hardy was named as the winner, after beating out fellow finalists Alejandro Aranda and Madison VanDenburg.

Photo credit: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images