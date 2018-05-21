Reality

‘American Idol’ Judge Katy Perry Calls out ‘Disaster’ Performances

The American Idol finale started off Sunday rough, with Katy Perry even calling the first round of […]

The American Idol finale started off Sunday rough, with Katy Perry even calling the first round of original songs “a disaster.”

Gabby Barrett, Maddie Poppe and Caleb Lee Hutchinson are battling for the first American Idol reboot title, which will be announced Monday evening, but two-thirds of the trio struggled during the first round of competition, when they performed songs that had been newly-written and picked for them.

Barrett sang “Rivers Deep,” Poppe performed “Going Going Gone,” and Hutchinson sang “Johnny Cash Heart,” noticeably flubbing the first line.

After the second round, when Hutchinson was able to get his mojo back with “Don’t Close Your Eyes” by Keith Whitley, Perry gave a harsh condemnation of all three performers to host Ryan Seacrest.

“I think Maddie, she really killed the first one. I thought Caleb killed this last round,” she said. “I’m waiting to see Gabby do the full on takeover for this last one.”

She continued: “They’re all really good, just the first round I thought was a disaster, and the second round I thought they got their confidence back. I’m ready to see why they made a top three in this last round.”

Plenty of fans had an opinion on Perry’s criticism, and took to Twitter to voice it:

For the finale, you can submit up to 10 votes for each remaining contestant per voting method — online at AmericanIdol.com/vote, in the American Idol app, and via text voting.

For text message voting, text the number of the contestant you would like to vote for to “21523.”

Voting for the finale will close Monday at 9 a.m. ET. The results will be revealed during Monday night’s episode.

Part two of the American Idol finale airs Monday, May 21 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

