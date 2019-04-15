‘American Idol’: How to Vote for Your Favorite Top 14 Contestants

It’s time for America to vote for their next American Idol! As the Top 14 contestants battle for the final 10 spots in the ABC singing competition, fan votes are in play for the first time all season.

The seven most popular contestants with viewers will earn a spot in the Top 10 as well as three more picks from judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. Every week, viewers can submit up to 10 votes per remaining contestant in each of the three ways to cast them.

Voting opened Sunday, April 14 at 8 p.m. ET for the Top 10 and will close for the week at 9 a.m. ET on Monday, April 15. Once the Top 10 are named, on Sundays from April 21 to May 12, voting will start at the top of the nationwide live show at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, and will close during the last commercial break of the show. During the finale, there will be a live vote to determine the ultimate winner of the title of American Idol.

Viewers can cast up to 10 votes per contestant online at AmericanIdol.com/vote, in the American Idol app, and through text message voting — giving them a total of 30 votes per week across all methods.

For text message voting, each contestant has a special code to text to “21523” to cast a vote. Here’s each contestant’s code:

Laine Hardy: text “1” to 21523

Evelyn Cormier: text “2” to 21523

Alyssa Raghu: text “3” to 21523

Eddie Island: text “4” to 21523

Riley Thompson: text “5” to 21523

Wade Cota: text “6” to 21523

Dimitrius Graham: text “7” to 21523

Madison Vandenburg: text “8” to 21523

Jeremiah Lloyd Harmon: text “9” to 21523

Uché: text “10” to 21523

Alejandro Aranda: text “11” to 21523

Ashley Hess: text “12” to 21523

Laci Kaye Booth: text “13” to 21523

Walker Burroughs: text “14” to 21523

With the fate of the final 10 singers being taken mostly out of the hands of the judges, Perry, Bryan and Richie begged the show’s fans to make sure they cast their votes for their favorite star.

“hi #americanidol is starting on the east coast [please] vote for [your] favs cause im too stressed [thanks],” Perry wrote alongside a photo of her fiery look for Sunday’s show.

hi #americanidol is starting on the east coast pls vote for ur favs cause im too stressed thx @abcnetwork pic.twitter.com/vzZ5ijkTo3 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) April 15, 2019

“It’s all up to you starting tonight, America. Tune in to #AmericanIdol at 8/7c,” Bryan wrote, echoed by Richie, who added, “Your @americanidol TOP 14 perform LIVE TONIGHT! Get ready to vote.”

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC