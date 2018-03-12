Reality

The ‘American Idol’ Reboot Has Fans Sobbing Already

American Idol is back, and just as much of a tear-jerker as ever.It’s been nearly two years since […]

American Idol is back, and just as much of a tear-jerker as ever.

It’s been nearly two years since the show aired what was to be its final season, before being picked up for a reboot by ABC.

But with a brand new panel of judges consisting of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, fans were unsure what they were getting.

From showcasing the inspiring stories of aspiring musicians from around the country to capturing the moments in which their dreams of going to Hollywood come true, fans looking for a dose of feel good were not left wanting during Sunday’s premiere of the reboot.

Fans saw everything from the redemption story of a teen whose performance of the National Anthem was once dubbed the “worst of all time,” to the dramatic recall of a musician from the Congo.

Many fans said they didn’t realize how much they missed the hit show until it came back on their screens.

Others weren’t convinced by the reboot.

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

