The ‘American Idol’ Reboot Has Fans Sobbing Already

American Idol is back, and just as much of a tear-jerker as ever.

It’s been nearly two years since the show aired what was to be its final season, before being picked up for a reboot by ABC.

Videos by PopCulture.com

But with a brand new panel of judges consisting of Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, fans were unsure what they were getting.

From showcasing the inspiring stories of aspiring musicians from around the country to capturing the moments in which their dreams of going to Hollywood come true, fans looking for a dose of feel good were not left wanting during Sunday’s premiere of the reboot.

Fans saw everything from the redemption story of a teen whose performance of the National Anthem was once dubbed the “worst of all time,” to the dramatic recall of a musician from the Congo.

Many fans said they didn’t realize how much they missed the hit show until it came back on their screens.

Only 10 minutes into American idol and I’m already crying. Wow #AmericanIdol — johana (@tejada_johanna) March 12, 2018

5 mins in and I AM IN TEARS. #AmericanIdol — It’s Poonam (@PatelPoonam) March 12, 2018

10 minutes in and I’m already crying. Thanks #AMERICANIDOL — Alex Lepore (@aleee7589) March 12, 2018

My 24 year old self is acting like it’s the year 2004 with this #AmericanIdol reboot as if 14 seasons wasn’t enough — KVS (@Kayla_VanScoy) March 12, 2018

I’m so unapologetically nostalgic for this show…. I will never stop watching it!!! #AmericanIdol — Michael Thomas (@mjthomas7980) March 12, 2018

Others weren’t convinced by the reboot.

why couldn’t we gracefully let #AmericanIdol die — AB (@ashtonbry) March 12, 2018

That was a little cringy🙃 why are they being extra extra extra nice?#AmericanIdol — Oluomachi Ebiringa (@Oly_live) March 12, 2018

#AmericanIdol This show has been boring. 90% of the show is people’s stories and I don’t care. Bring back Simon and the bad auditions. — Blue ☔🌧️ (@rainyweatherz) March 12, 2018

Nobody asked for #AmericanIdol to come back. I’m bored already @AmericanIdol — Andrew Chapman (@AndrewJC16) March 12, 2018

American Idol airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC