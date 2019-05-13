‘American Idol’ Fan Favorites Get Cut in Semifinals and Fans Are Not Pleased

American Idol celebrated Elton John and each contestants’ heroes Sunday night, with viewers voting to finalize the singing competition’s top three: Madison VanDenburg, Alejandro Aranda and Laine Hardy. But in the process, two fan favorites, Laci Kaye Booth and Wade Cota, were sent packing.

While it’s fair to say that fans would have been disappointed no matter which two members of the Top Five were eliminated, fans for Booth and Cota came out in droves to complain about the results.

“I’m SHOCKED that Laine made it over Laci,” one Twitter user wrote. “I’m in total shock.”

“Given the way these shows work and the dynamics of this season particularly…I expected it. Hoped for different and even voted but I knew,” someone else wrote.

“Laci did prove why she was saved last week – shame she didn’t get through,” another said.

“It should be Lacie Booth up there! With the boys,” someone else said.

“Hated to see Wade go,” one viewer said.

“What???? Wade Cota’s not in the top 3? #travesty,” another wrote.

“What the crap?!?!? Wade TOTALLY DESERVED TO BE IN THE FINALE!!!!! SO ANGRY RIGHT NOW!” someone said.

Prior to the results of the nationwide vote, each competitor took to the stage for three performances — one chosen by mentor Bobby Bones, another an Elton John tribute and the last a Hero tribute.

In all, Cota performed “You Are the Best Thing” by Ray Lamontagne for his first song, returned with Elton John’s “Rocket Man” and finished with “Hard Luck Woman” by KISS.

Booth, who was saved by judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie last week, looked for redemption with “The House That Built Me” by Miranda Lambert, Elton John’s “Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting” and “Dreams” by Fleetwood Mac.

Aranda showcased his skills with “No Woman, No Cry” by Bob Marley, Elton John’s “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word” and an original song titled “Blesser.”

Hardy brought down the house with his mentor pick, “Can’t You See” by the Marshall Tucker Band, Elton John’s “Something About the Way You Look Tonight” and The Beatles’ “Hey Jude.”

Vandenburg opened with “What About Us” by Pink, followed by Elton John’s “Your Song” and Adele’s “Make You Feel My Love.”

With a potential third season of American Idol on ABC‘s horizon, Variety reported a possible new lineup of judges may help lower production costs. Perry made headlines in 2017 when she signed on as the revival’s first judge for $25 million a year.

Part one of the American Idol Season 2 finale will air Sunday, May 19 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.