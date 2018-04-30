Reality

‘American Idol’ Fans Blast Results After Dennis Lorenzo ‘Robbed’ of Top 7 Title

American Idol fans are calling the reality series’ voting system unfair after contestant Dennis Lorenzo failed to make the top seven Sunday.

Lorenzo, who has impressed fans all season with his gorgeous voice and stage presence, failed to get enough viewer votes to move on from Sunday’s Disney-themed round, but many have said he would have made it had he not been given the last performance slot of the night — and therefore far less time to rack up votes. To add to the upset, Ryan Seacrest noted after the first performance aired, that the show had actually racked up a staggering million and a half votes.

Viewers immediately took to Twitter to voice their complaints, and soon, Lorenzo’s name was trending on the social media platform.

Judge Luke Bryan also seemed sad to see Lorenzo go, along with competitors Ada Vox and Michelle Sussett, tweeting a message of hope and conciliation after the live show.

“[Ada Vox], [Dennis Lorenzo], [Michelle Sussett] so sad to see y’all go,” he tweeted. “Keep pursuing your dreams.”

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC

