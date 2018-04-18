‘American Idol’ Contestant Caleb Lee Hutchinson Reveals 70-Lb. Weight Loss

Caleb Lee Hutchinson made American Idol his weight loss inspiration!

The contestant on the ABC singing show revealed on Monday’s episode of the show that he lost an impressive 70 lbs. since first appearing on the show in August, a feat he attributed in part to social media surrounding the show.

After Hutchinson owned the stage singing “Die a Happy Man” by Thomas Rhett for the judges, host Ryan Seacrest pointed out that the singer has “made a transformation” between his audition in August and when the episode was filmed in January.

“I lost about 70 lbs. now,” Hutchinson responded. “One day I was like, wouldn’t it be cool if I drank water and walked every night.”

Judge Katy Perry jumped up to give him a standing ovation, and Hutchinson went on to explain his fitness motivation.

“The more the Instagram picture likes went up the more I wanted to hit the treadmill,” he said, laughing.

Later in the episode, as part of Hollywood Week, Hutchinson got to do a duet with singer Bebe Rexha on her song “Meant to Be” originally performed with Florida Georgia Line.

The judges were mixed on his performance, but he ended up making it through to the final 14 and will be part of the live performances starting April 21.

Having such superstar judges behind him on his journey can’t do anything but help Hutchinson as he continues on his fitness journey.

Prior to the season premiere, Perry opened up about the newer, more compassionate style of judging seen on the ABC reboot of the show.

“It’s very constructive criticism,” Perry told PEOPLE of her judging style. “Personally, I’m a straight shooter. I’m very cut and dry sometimes. You know it seems a little not soft — I do try and watch myself because I do know how it feels to be in their shoes. I was in their shoes 10 years ago. I remind myself and I’m reminded and I’m inspired by all of their stories. I know it wasn’t an overnight success for me; it’s not going to be for them. They still have a long way to go. We’re really real with them.”

“We really encourage them,” she added. “There’s no dismissing and just sending off and saying, ‘You suck.’ That’s not how we roll. I think in the past there was some of that and maybe taking advantage of people; their actual skill sets for comedy. We don’t do that anymore but we still laugh just as much.”

American Idol airs Sundays and Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo credit: ABC