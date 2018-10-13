Former ‘American Idol’ Contestant Antonella Barba Arrested for Heroin Possession

Former American Idol contestant Antonella Barba was reportedly arrested on Friday for attempting to distribute heroin.

Barba was on season 6 of American Idol back in 2007. She made it to the top 24 before she was eliminated, and went on to a few other entertainment projects in the years that followed. According to a new report by TMZ, she may have new business venture — drug distribution.

Barba was arrested in Virginia on Friday. She has been charged with felony heroin distribution of 100 grams or more. The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office said that the offense actually took place on Thursday, but few further details are available. She is currently being held in jail without bond, with her court date set for next week.

Barba’s representatives had no comment on the reported arrest. She last appeared on TV earlier this year, for a segment on Jimmy Kimmel Live. The ABC late night host caught up with some of American Idol‘s past competitors, where she sang a collaboration with the likes of William Hung, Scott McIntyre and others.

Barba is likely best remembered for her rendition of Deniece Williams’ “Free.” She auditioned for American Idol in New York City, and got some serious recognition from Paula Abdul at the time. Simon Cowell, however, was not so kind, but Barba moved along anyway.

She first became a figure of controversy during that season, when a set of racy photographs emerged between episodes. They showed Barba in a see-through wet t-shirt in front of the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C., leading to some debate about the level of disrespect this represented.

Barba went on to appear on Fear Factor in 2012. It was never even mentioned that she was an American Idol contestant during the episode, though she and her assigned partner, Jenna, were eliminated in the first round.

Finally, in 2015 Barba appeared in the documentary Jerseyboy Hero, which examined the lifestyle of struggling musicians, especially at the Jersey Shore. She and some other contestants talked about the process of auditioning and competing on American Idol there.

Barba is not the only star facing legal trouble these days. There has been an epidemic of celebrity arrests in 2018, ranging from predictable to absurd.

