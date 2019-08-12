‘American Idol’ Alum Kimberly Caldwell Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Congratulations are in order for American Idol alum Kimberly Caldwell, who is expecting her second child with husband Jordan Harvey. The new baby will join big sister Harlow Monroe, 3.

“My husband, daughter and I are so thrilled to attend the Biggest Family Shower Ever to announce our new addition to the family,” Caldwell told PEOPLE. “We are overjoyed with the news of a sweet baby on the way and ready to celebrate in a BIG way!”

“Can’t wait to spread the news on my NBC show California Live with all of our viewers on Monday at 11:30 a.m.! Time to shout it from the rooftops,” she added. “So proud to finally rock this little bump!”

The soon-to-be mom of two revealed that she is due on Feb. 27, 2020.

After the news was announced, Caldwell shared a series of photos to her Instagram along with a caption thanking the various brands she had worked with to conceal and reveal her pregnancy.

Caldwell competed on the second season of American Idol in 2003, finishing in seventh place. She released her debut album in 2011 and is now a correspondent for NBC’s California Live. The 37-year-old married Harvey, a professional soccer player for Los Angeles FC, in December 2014 in Palm Springs, California, and the couple welcomed Harlow in October 2015.

“My husband was so cute driving his girls home extra slow with extreme caution,” Caldwell told PEOPLE after her daughter’s birth. “Our hearts are filled with overwhelming love and joy and soaking up every second of falling in love with baby Harlow.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Paul Archuleta