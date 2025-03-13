‘American Idol’ Singer Doug Kiker Dead at 32

Doug Kiker, known to most Americans as the ‘Singing Garbage Man’ from American Idol, has died. He was 32.

His death was announced by his sister Angela Evans in a Facebook post yesterday.

“He was sooo loved and will be missed by so many!” she wrote. “Your singing with the Angel’s now Bubba Please pray for our family as we go threw this very difficult time.”

Another one of his sisters, Donna Kiker Carrillos-Ramirez, shared a tribute to him on her Facebook page as well. “Today I got the call that no one wants to get. We lost an amazing person today,” she wrote. “He had the biggest smile and knew how to make you laugh… My parents did an amazing job with him. [Doug] you will be forever missed. Fly high. Say hi to grandma.”

No cause of death has been announced by his family, but his sister has put up a GoFundMe page to help pay for the funeral.

Kiker won over the hearts of many Americans for his audition on American Idol that left judge Katy Perry in tears.

He performed Bless the Broken Road by Rascal Flatts in his audition, and was unanimously sent to the next round.

“For a man who has no idea what his voice can do, for a man who has no idea what key he’s singing in, for a man who has no idea who the heck he can be, he’s here to do one thing: He’s trying to show his daughter that he’s somebody,” said judge Lionel Richie.