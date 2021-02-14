'American Idol': All the Contestants That Have Tragically Died Over the Years

The American Idol family has been struck with tragedies throughout its 19 seasons, most recently with the death of Nikki McKibbin, a contestant on the show's very first season. McKibbin died on Nov. 1, 2020 at age 42 after suffering a brain aneurysm. The news left fans devastated, but it also inspired many to go back to her performances to relive her incredible run on the show. McKibbin is one of seven Idol contestants who have died in the past 19 years. Before McKibbin's death, the most recent Idol contestant who passed away was Leah LaBelle, who appeared on Season 3 of the series. LaBelle and her partner, NBA star Rasual Butler, died in a car crash in California in 2018. Rickey Smith, Joanne Borgella, Michael Johns, Alexis Cohen, and Paula Godspeed all left behind memorable performances during their runs on Idol before their deaths. With American Idol Season 19, its fourth on ABC, kicking off on Sunday, Feb. 14, here is a look back at the lives of seven singers who left their mark on Idol history. The new season of Idol features returning judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, host Ryan Seacrest, and mentor Bobby Bones.

Season 1: Nikki McKibbin (Photo: Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images) One of the utmost first, American Idol contestants, Nikki McKibbin died from a brain aneurysm on Oct. 28, as reported by her husband, Craig Sadler and their family. Fans will recall she competed on the inaugural season of the Fox reality show, coming in third behind Justin Guarini and Kelly Clarkson, who took home top honors. She was 42 at the time of her passing. McKibbin performed on American Idol when the show was beginning to develop huge audiences for its episodes. Throughout her time on the competition, she performed covers from singers such as Melissa Etheridge, Janis Joplin, Alanis Morissette, and Stevie Nicks. Her most well-known performance may be her rendition of Alannah Myles' song "Black Velvet."

Season 3: Leah LaBelle Leah LaBelle (right) with Rasual Butler (Photo: Paul Zimmerman, Getty) Leah LaBelle finished 12th in American Idol Season 3. The Toronto, Ontario native had a brief recording deal in 2011 with L.A. Reid's Epic Records. On Jan. 31, 2018, LaBelle and her boyfriend, basketball player Rasual Butler, were killed in a car crash in Studio City, California. She was 31 years old. The autopsy revealed that Butler had drugs and alcohol in his system at the time of the crash. A toxicology report showed his blood alcohol level was .118, above the legal limit. LaBelle's blood alcohol level was .144.

Season 2: Rickey Smith (Photo: Michel Boutefeu/Getty Images) Rickey Smith, who appeared on American Idol Season 2, was killed by a drunk driver in Oklahoma City on May 5, 2016. He was 36 years old. Smith finished eighth place on the show and was close friends with Ruben Studdard, who won Idol that season. He began a music career in Los Angeles, but moved back to Oklahoma when that did not pan out. "As I sit here in utter disbelief about the fact that you went to be with the Lord," Studdard wrote on Instagram after Smith's death. "I think back on all the fun times we had. How we set up for hours in our room in the Idol Mansion talking and listening to music. How much fun we all had on our very first tour. You were the heart of our season and the true definition of a real friend.. I will miss you my Friend RIP Ricky Smith. I'm sure you're in heaven singing you're heart out!!!"

Season 7: Joanne Borgella (Photo: Alexander Tamargo/WireImage) Joanne Borgella impressed the judges during American Idol Season 7, reaching the Top 24. She also won the first season of Mo'Nique's Fat Chance pageant in 2005. In October 2014, Borgella died from a rare form of endometrial cancer, which spread to her brain. The Brooklyn native was 32 years old.

Season 7: Michael Johns (Photo: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic) Michael Johns was an Australian singer who started a career in Atlanta before he appeared on Idol Season 7 in 2008. He finished in eighth place and took part in the American Idol Live! tour after the season. He released the album Hold Back My Heart and an EP entitled, Love and Sex. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Orange County Coroner's report said Johns died from an enlarged heart and a "fatty liver." His death came after he suffered a leg injury. Johns was 35 years old.

Season 7: Alexis Cohen Alexis Cohen was featured in the auditions episodes of Seasons 7 and 8. Nicknamed "Glitter Girl" by fans, judge Simon Cowell was unimpressed with her performances of Jefferson Airplane's "Somebody to Love" and Madonna's "Like a Prayer." In July 2009, Cohen was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Seaside Heights, New Jersey. She was 25.