‘American Chopper’ Star Paul Teutul Sr. Posts Videos of Pigs and Dogs Amid Show Cancellation Speculations

Paul Teutul Sr. isn’t letting the threat of American Chopper‘s potential cancellation at Discovery Channel faze him.

As reports arose earlier this week that the fate of the motorcycle-driven Discovery reality TV series was in limbo, Teutul Sr. was relaxing at home with his beloved animals and showing them off on social media.

The reality star uploaded a video showing his pig playing with a destroyed dog bed.

The video, shared on Wednesday

The video, shared on Wednesday, garnered a number of reactions, with many fans commenting on the trouble the pet had gotten into.

“Omg….lol that stuffing is gonna be everywhere…thats funny!” one fan commented.

“Someone will be in trouble!!!” another wrote.

Teutul, the founder of Orange County Choppers, the custom motorcycle shop that features on the long-running Discovery Channel series, also shared a video just hours later of his dogs, captioning the clip, “best friends for life.”



Teutul Sr.’s relaxing day with his animals comes amid a tumultuous time for his reality TV fate, as his series, American Chopper, has not yet been renewed by the network, and a source alleged in a statement to Page Six that Discovery is gearing up to announce an official cancellation.

The likely cancellation, according to the source, is largely due to the star’s plan to move to Florida and relaunch his YouTube channel, though a second source added that not all hope is lost for American Chopper, as the show has been resurrected multiple times.”

“Nothing is set in stone with that show — and nothing ever set in stone with them,” the insider claimed. “That show has nine lives and they haven’t all been used yet.”

Originally airing on Discovery in 2003, the series’ 11-season run has been marked with a number of ups and downs. After moving to TLC in March of 2007, American Chopper was canceled just three years later and revived under the name American Chopper: Senior vs. Junior, which jumped to Discovery halfway through its first season. After the series was canceled in 2012 after 10 seasons, and following the 2014 special American Chopper: Shaq Bike, Discovery brought it back in 2018.

Although the network has not yet made an official announcement regarding American Chopper‘s fate, Teutul’s rep alleged that “the show was not canceled.”