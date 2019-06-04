Discovery Channel Reviving ‘American Chopper’

Discovery Channel is taking fans back into the garage as American Chopper is the next TV series to get a revival.

Discovery has announced that Paul Teutul Sr. and Paul Teutul Jr. are coming back for another edition of the bike-building reality series next year. In the new version, the father and son tandem “set out to reclaim their pre-eminent bike brands and — hopefully, rebuild some sort of relationship…with A-list celebrities, world famous athletes and Forbes 100 businesses as clients, millions of dollars and their brands’ reputations are on the line with every signature build.”

According to Discovery, the Teutuls have been busy in the five years that the show has been off the air.

“The Teutuls have been on a wild ride, and it certainly isn’t ending anytime soon,” the network said. “Paul Sr. has revamped Orange County Choppers — turning it into a complex with a shop, cafe, bowling alley, restaurant and of course, the showroom – But all that didn’t come without a hefty price tag and he is feeling the burden of a high overhead and a lack of foot traffic. Meanwhile, Paul Jr. has also felt the sting of a rough economy — with his business built solely on high-dollar custom-builds and commissions becoming tougher to come by, Paul Jr. stresses about the long-term stability of his own shop, Paul Jr. Designs especially now that he has his own family.”

The new series will return to Discover in May of 2018. The original American Chopper ran for 10 years, airing 223 episodes.