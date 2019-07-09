Amber Portwood Talked About ‘Beating People up’ on ‘Teen Mom OG’ as Assault Scandal Unfolds Off-Camera

The latest episode of Teen Mom OG features Amber Portwood talking openly about “beating people up” and “going to jail,” just as her latest real-life arrest scandal unfolds. Portwood was taken into custody on Friday for alleged domestic battery — a crime she has been accused of before. Now, it looks like the idea was never far from Portwood’s mind.

Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG saw Portwood on a girls’ trip to Boca Raton, Florida with her co-stars Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd and Catelynn Lowell. During one conversation, she was heard talking to them about her history of substance abuse, mental health issues and criminal behavior.

“Obviously since the day we started this show, I’ve been f-ing nuts, so I mean, come on,” she joked.

Portwood also claimed that she had gone off her medication so that she could drink alcohol without worrying about the side effects during the trip. Lowell warned her not to be so flippant with her treatment, but Portwood waved her off. She later joked about “beating people up” and “going to jail,” which she allegedly did less than two months later.

Portwood was arrested on July 5 for alleged domestic battery. The 911 call later suggested that Portwood’s boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, feared for his safety and the safety of their 1-year-old son James. A later report by Radar Online claimed that Portwood had struck Glennon while he was holding James in his arms.

“Just after 3:00 a.m., on 7.5.2019, officers were called to [address] reference a disturbance. Officers spoke to the male victim who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement,” said Indianapolis police in a statement. “During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood assaulted him, while he was holding their one-year-old child. Officers spoke to Amber Portwood at the scene. She was subsequently arrested for her alleged actions in this incident.”

The scene sounded all too familiar to long-time Teen Mom fans, who were with Portwood for a similar arrest in 2010. At the time, she had allegedly attacked her ex, Gary Shirley in their home, while he refused to defend himself. When police searched the apartment, they found crack cocaine and marijuana in Portwood’s possession.

The incident got Child Protective Services involved and nearly caused Portwood to lose custody of her daughter, Leah. Over the next few years, she slowly found her footing again, dedicating herself to sobriety and seeking treatment for her previously undiagnosed mental health issues.

However, after seeing the July 8 episode of Teen Mom OG, some fans now fear that the warning signs were there, showing that Portwood was close to another breaking point. Portwood was released from jail on Saturday, but there is still no word on how the latest assault case might effect her custody or her relationship with Glennon.