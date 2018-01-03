Amber Portwood Slammed For Allowing Boyfriend in Bed With 9-Year-Old Daughter

Amber Portwood is taking some heat for a photo of her 9-year-old daughter and boyfriend that fans are calling “inappropriate.”

The Teen Mom OG cast member posted a photo on New Year’s Day of her daughter Leah and boyfriend Andrew Glennon, with whom she is expecting a baby boy, hanging out in bed.

“Bringing in the New Years right with healthy food lol!” she captioned the photo. “Happy New Years everyone! Sending all our love from my little growing family to yours!”

But some people were unhappy to see Portwood’s relatively-new boyfriend snuggled up with her daughter, despite the family’s close ties.

“It’s uncomfortable,” one person wrote. “He hasn’t been in her life long. It LOOKS like they’re in a bed.”

Another said, “I like Amber and I said she’s come a long way. But she brings men into her daughter’s life seemingly quickly and to see this girl next to a man she knows less than 8 months I’m going to say even under a year.”

A third follower wrote, “Having her in bed next to a grown man like that is way too weird.”

But Portwood was quick to clap back at the haters in another post.

“Anyone with rude and obscene comments can f— off!!!” she posted alongside a photo of Mr. Rogers appearing to flip off the camera. “I share my life and family with you all however that doesn’t mean I need everyone’s ignorant opinions! It’s sad when my 9 year old thinks a picture is funny and cute and I can’t even post it without f—ed up comments from ignorant people. I have an amazing daughter and a loving and brilliant man. Andrew is a kind hearted loving man and takes good care of his new growing family! Send love not hate!!”

Portwood and Glennon met when he was helping to produce her season of Marriage Boot Camp, on which she appeared with ex Matt Baier.

“When I did Boot Camp with Matt, he ran the lights or whatever … he was pretty much saying he related to my story. He wasn’t trying to f— with me. He sounded very sweet,” she told an MTV producer in Monday’s episode of Teen Mom OG. “I want to meet him first off-camera, away from everybody so I can get a feel for him, and kind of see if it’s anything I want to pursue. You never know, we might not ever have anything in common and just be like, ‘Okay, it was a good ride for a couple of days.’ “

In November, the two announced they were having a child together.

“When I first found out, I was a little scared,” the 27-year-old Teen Mom OG star told Us Weekly. “I just kind of sat down and thought about it and realized that it was a big step in my life and it was a good thing actually, and I was really happy within 30 minutes.”

