Amber Portwood Accuses Ex Matt Baier of Abuse in ‘Marriage Boot Camp’ Clip

Amber Portwood is giving fans a look into what she appears to be alleging was an abusive relationship between her and her ex Matt Baier on this season of Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.

In a clip from the upcoming season WE tv posted on Twitter Sunday, the Teen Mom OG personality appears to be taking her infamous anger out on everyone from a punching bad to her new castmates.

In the preview she yells, “F— you b—, do I look f—ing high?”

Later, she loses her temper once again, yelling, “Shut the f— up before I flip this f—ing table against your g—damn head.”

Then she turns her rage towards Baier, offering fans insight into the relationship which eventually ended in a dramatic split.

“You’re a piece of s—,” she yells at him.

He responds: “Really?”

It’s then that Portwood opens up about why she’s been so aggressive. “Why do you think I’m so angry?” she asks. “Because you hit me!”

Portwood has previously hinted that her former relationship was abusive, accusing Baier of stealing $120,000 from her during this season of Teen Mom OG.

But this appears to confirm her allegations.

Baier and Portwood have since called things quits, and the MTV reality personality is now expecting her second child, a son they’re calling James, with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, whom she actually met while filming Marriage Boot Camp.

“When I did Boot Camp with Matt, he ran the lights or whatever … he was pretty much saying he related to my story. He wasn’t trying to f— with me. He sounded very sweet,” she told an MTV producer on this season of Teen Mom OG. “I want to meet him first off-camera, away from everybody so I can get a feel for him, and kind of see if it’s anything I want to pursue. You never know, we might not ever have anything in common and just be like, ‘Okay, it was a good ride for a couple of days.’ “

When the producer asked if she was ready to date, Portwood paused.

“Um … this is not another Matt situation, I know that,” Portwood said. “Listen, I learned my lesson, for real. I learned my lesson on that.”

Glennon said that he knew he was interested in Portwood once he got to know her via Marriage Boot Camp.

“I got to learn a lot about her on the [Marriage Boot Camp],” Glennon told producers. “The first day, I was in the interview room with her and that’s when I think I learned the most. From that point on I tried to place myself in the house where you were to learn more.”

“It’s been nice just having him here distracting me from all the bulls—,” Portwood said, referring to Glennon’s visit. “I was in a bad depression mode for a bit until he came. I needed a big distraction though.”

Photo credit: MTV