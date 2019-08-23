Amber Portwood Keeping an ‘Open Heart and Mind’ Amid Arrest Scandal

Amber Portwood is focusing on keeping her heart and mind “open” following her arrest for domestic violence in regards to ex Andrew Glennon last month. The Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram late Thursday to share a selfie in which she’s relaxing and listening to something through her headphones, sending a message to fans.

“It’s that time again,” she wrote under the post, on which she disabled comments. “Rest and relaxation with an open heart and mind Sending all my love everyone.”

Portwood could likely use some relaxation amid her legal drama sparked by a fight between she and Glennon that ended with her arrest on July 5. Portwood allegedly threatened Glennon, who was holding their 1-year-old son James at the time, with a machete, and is facing charges of domestic battery, criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and domestic battery committed in the presence of a child less than 16 years old.

Glennon, meanwhile, has filed for sole custody of their son, whom Portwood is allowed to see via supervised visits for the time being.

“The financial abuse and ‘familial’ mindset of Amber has never been more clearer than it is now,” Glennon said in an interview with Us Weekly Thursday. “Any and all money coming in, even in my name, ‘belonged’ to her and that’s how she saw it. She’s made that very clear and the threats were a constant part of life with her.”

“I wanted a happy family,” he continued. “Whereas she was more concerned with her own agenda and her actions have proven exactly that. I put everything into the family account because I wanted a happy and provided for family. All profits went into the family account and spent on family travels, health expenses, Amber’s jewelry & clothing, food and life.”

Portwood has a different side of the story with a source close to the MTV personality telling Us Weekly, “A lot of money went missing from Amber’s and Andrew’s joint bank account leading up to the fight.”

“Amber is very trusting, so at first when she noticed there was some money gone she did not want to make an issue out of it even though she is fully supporting their family financially,” the source added. “Amber wanted Andrew to contribute to their family on some level and that is an issue that had been brewing.”

