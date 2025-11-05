Amber Portwood Goes on Heated Rant Against ‘Teen Mom’ Cast

Amber Portwood claims she’s the reason for Teen Mom’s success and failure. The former MTV star recently went on a rant against her former co-stars, saying The Next Chapter was canceled when she exited the spin-off series.

The Ashley reports the mother of two discussed her angst in a recent TikTok video. Portwood alleges her final straw with the show, which she’s been featured on since her episode of the predecessor 16 & Pregnant, came after she says she didn’t like how her estranged relationship with her teenage daughter Leah was documented for public consumption and opinion.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I took your money away from you, I’m sorry! Aww, y’all don’t have jobs now?! Aww,” Portwood said as she pretended to cry in the video. “Y’all don’t have jobs anymore because I left [the show]? Well, I told you, bitch. I said you were getting cancelled, didn’t I? Did I not say [the show] is getting cancelled when I leave? Y’all will never understand, ever. They know they lost their jobs because of me!. Y’all lost hundreds of thousands of dollars because of ME! Because I walked away! How does it feel?!”

Portwood blames the show on her relationship, or lack thereof, with Leah. She says they prevented them from reuniting, despite Leah revealing on camera multiple times she doesn’t currently desire a relationship with Portwood. Leah even confided in her mom’s co-stars about their estrangement, which Portwood didn’t like.

In the video, Portwood continued: “For what reason [are you watching me?] Why don’t you come over here and give me some money? Oh, wait, you probably don’t have any! Sorry. F**k them! They were in my daughter’s ear. They got what they deserved….I told you guys to shut your mouth! Did you guys not know about [my] history? Just wondering, you think it was talk? You think I was just talkin’? You guys lost your jobs because you [ran your mouths] in my daughter’s ear,” Portwood added. “You should have shut the f**k up when I told you to! I know [the producers] lied to you. I know they gave you some bulls**t story [to get you to have those conversations with Leah].”