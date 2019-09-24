Amber Portwood’s Ex Andrew Glennon Shares Photo of Son James Amid Her Domestic Abuse Legal Drama

Andrew Glennon is showing off loving photos of 16-month-old son James as the now single dad parents him in the wake of mom Amber Portwood‘s arrest for alleged domestic abuse. Although the Teen Mom OG star currently has supervised visits with her young son, Glennon showed on social media this weekend how he’s been stepping it up at bath time.

“The Bubbs,” he captioned a father-son selfie featuring James wearing a lion towel. “Most curious and loving man I know. Able to reverse engineer anything and leave it a mess in a single bound.”

Glennon was praised by his followers for handling the legal situation surrounding his ex the way he has, especially with audio emerging earlier this month of Portwood allegedly abusing him verbally and physically while he was holding the little boy.

“I admire you for your ability to stand up against how you’ve been treated,” one wrote. “You’re teaching your son very important lessons and I know he will grow up to see you as his hero. Good job daddy!”

“Such a great papa! Great to see a beautiful baby with a even better single dad,” another added.

Despite Glennon’s ongoing legal and custody battle with ex Portwood following her July 5 arrest, the MTV dad told one commenter that he was currently working on taking James to visit 10-year-old sister Leah, who lives with Portwood’s ex Gary Shirley and his wife Kristina.

“Your (sic) doing a great job raising James just dont let him forget about his sister Leah, keep in contact with her and her parents Gary and Kristina, she seems to love him dearly,” the follower wrote.

“Spoke with Gary and planning a baby James visit with him, Kristina, Emmy, and Leah soon. Just need to pick a day,” Glennon responded.

