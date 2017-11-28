Amber Portwood Is Devastated When Matt Baier Admits He Relapsed in ‘Teen Mom OG’

Teen Mom OG cast member Amber Portwood had a tough decision to make about fiance Matt Baier in the show’s season 7 premiere.

The 27-year-old revealed to a producer after the season 6 reunion that she was not sure about her relationship with her longtime partner, who has struggled on and off with drugs for years.

“Nothing’s changed at all,” she said. “It’s hard. I just feel like I’m trickling down a little bit with the relationship, I’m slowly going down as he treats me like sh-t.”

She continued, “I’m just kind of feeling my way through this right now, in any way that I can. It’s nothing but stress.”

When a friend who was with her asked if Portwood was afraid to be alone, the reality star said, “I’m scared that I developed this relationship with this guy that I loved and am I making a mistake if I let him go?”

When she returns to her and Baier’s home, the two get into a fight again over the rift that erupted between them last season when Baier offered Catelynn Lowell Baltierra a Xanax.

“The first two years of our relationship we were really, really good at not letting people get to us,” Baier said.

“I’m the one who’s been dealing with this sh-t for three years — since the beginning with all the lies,” Portwood said. “You’ve got to understand I am going to have trust issues.”

Baier responded, “Me too.”

Portwood, shocked, said, “Did you say, ‘Me too?’”

“Not in the same way,” he quickly responded. “That’s not what I meant.”

“Are you f–king high right now?” Portwood said angrily.

Baier joked, “I wish. I do.”

Portwood didn’t appreciate the joke, saying, “Excuse me? Jesus Christ.”

“Why would you ask me if I’m high? Yeah I did drugs,” he said. “And yeah, if you want me to say it on camera, I relapsed this year and I’m not ashamed of it.”

He continued, “Why did I relapse? Because of all this bullsh-t. You can only take so much of this sh-t and I relapsed pretty f–king hard. I was going through a really tough time.”

Baier said he and Portwood should “go back to our life, get back to counseling and f–k the world.”

Portwood felt like it was better to back off a bit.

“[Let’s] go slow right now, I think the wedding needs to be … completely … done right now,” she said. “[I’m] not even thinking about the wedding or anything, or being engaged.”

Baier, shocked, asked, “And what?”

Since the filming, Portwood and Baier have ended things, and she is now expecting her second child with boyfriend Andrew Glennon.

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.