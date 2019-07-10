Amber Portwood’s Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Reportedly Seeking Full Custody of Son

Amber Portwood’s boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, reportedly wants full custody of their child after her domestic battery arrest. The Teen Mom OG star was arrested Friday morning after an incident at their home. A new report says Glennon wants an emergency hearing to get sole custody of 1-year-old James after the altercation.

According to TMZ, Glennon filed documents Tuesday seeking custody of their son, a few days after Portwood’s arrest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The couple was allegedly involved in a fight Friday morning while Glennon was holding baby James.

“Just after 3:00 a.m., on 7.5.2019, officers were called to [address] reference a disturbance. Officers spoke to the male victim who stated his live-in-girlfriend and he were having a disagreement,” a statement from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released by PEOPLE read. “During which time the female, later identified as Amber Portwood assaulted him, while he was holding their one-year-old child. Officers spoke to Amber Portwood at the scene. She was subsequently arrested for her alleged actions in this incident.”

The MTV star was reportedly released from jail Saturday at 4:30 p.m. on a cash bond of $2,000. She is expected to appear in court Wednesday for a hearing on her domestic battery charges.

Glennon reportedly texted emergency services at the time of the altercation claiming James’ life was in danger.

“I received a text message from somebody saying that their life and their son’s life is in danger,” the dispatcher said.

Glennon and Portwood have not spoken publicly about the events, with MTV also staying radio silent amid the latest season of Teen Mom OG airing as scheduled.

The altercation surprised many fans as Portwood and Glennon had recently spoken about the possibility of marriage after two years together. The couple, however, has been seen arguing multiple times on episodes of the MTV reality series.

Portwood was previously charged with domestic battery in 2010 for hitting ex Gary Shirley in front of daughter Leah during an episode of the show. She was also accused of domestic abuse against former fiancé Matt Baier in 2017, which both parties denied when the story surfaced online.

Shirley broke his silence on his ex’s latest arrest on Twitter over the weekend, writing: “My prayers are with [Amber Portwood], Andrew, [and] most importantly baby James, idk any of the particulars, however I’m thinking of them. And for all the questions and concerns Leah was/is currently camping with her best friend.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.