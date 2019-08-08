Amber Portwood and Boyfriend Andrew Glennon Reportedly ‘Good as Done’ After Arrest

The future isn’t looking good for Amber Portwood and Andrew Glennon after the Teen Mom OG cast member was arrested last month on suspicion of domestic battery. After Glennon was awarded temporary full custody of 1-year-old son James, a source told Us Weekly he hasn’t shown interest in getting back together.

“Andrew seems more concerned with public perception than getting back together with Amber. He’s done nothing to indicate he wants to be back with her, and she’s done nothing to indicate she wants to get back together with him,” the source told the outlet. “They’re as good as done and haven’t spoken since the court ordered them not to.”

The insider also accused Glennon of being malicious when it comes to parenting their son while Portwood is confined to supervised visits.

“Andrew took James for a haircut and has posted many pictures of James — Andrew is rubbing it in Amber’s face that she can’t be with her son and Andrew is still staying in the house she owns,” the source said. “Also, he’s a dirty fighter. He was saying a lot of nasty things to her that were hurtful and personal when they were arguing on the 4th [of July], as if to antagonize her.”

Glennon, meanwhile, told the outlet that there is no truth in the source’s claims against him.

“She is in total control of the future of this relationship, but if she wants to pass the buck to someone else, ignore her downfalls and not do what is right, that’s on her,” he noted. “Amber needs help and the sooner she acknowledges that, the healthier and happier she will be.”

Glennon added that Portwood is “quick to attack by posting accusatory messages and deleting them” as well as “grasping for any forgivable explanation to her own actions when there was none. Just like it has been in past incidents.”

As for sharing photos of their son on social media, he claimed his posts are “to let everyone we love know that James and I are OK.”

“There can’t be any better indication of me wanting a family than me taking care of our beautiful son and keeping him safe,” he added. “He sees photos of her every day, smells her smells and plays with toys they loved to play with.”

Teen Mom OG airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.

Photo credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images