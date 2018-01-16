Dark Past of Amber Portwood’s New Boyfriend Exposed After Pregnancy Shocker

Amber Portwood confirmed in November that she is expecting a child with boyfriend Andrew Glennon, but things haven’t always been so blissful for Glennon in the past, according to Radar Online.

The outlet reported in September that the 33-year-old has previously struggled with drinking and depression.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have been through so much pain in my life,” Glennon said, revealing that both his father and his mother battled cancer and while his mother survived, his father did not, sending him into a “tailspin.”

“Depression, drinking and throwing my heart through any open door,” he said. “It nearly cost my life.”

In recent years, he was also arrested for possession of a firearm and deadly weapon by a felon.

Court documents from the Superior Court of California for Los Angeles County, obtained by Radar Online, show that Glennon was charged back in July of 2010 with two counts of “unlawfully owning, possessing, purchasing, receiving, and having custody and control of a firearm, to wit, handgun.”

Two of Glennon’s ex-girlfriends have also filed restraining orders against him.

“These are out of context and there is so much more to these accusations,” Glennon said of one of the women’s accusations, in which she claimed he showed up to her place of work uninvited and threw rocks at her window, among other incidents.

Portwood shared in December that she and Glennon are expecting a boy. On New Year’s Eve, she posted a shot of Glennon and her daughter Leah, who she shares with ex Gary Shirley, calling them her “little growing family.”

During this week’s episode of Teen Mom OG, viewers saw Portwood’s pregnancy test turn out positive.

“When I first found out, I was a little scared,” she told Us Weekly. “I just kind of sat down and thought about it and realized that it was a big step in my life and it was a good thing actually, and I was really happy within 30 minutes.”

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com