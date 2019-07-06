Amber Portwood Arrest: Emergency Dispatch Audio Reveals Child’s Life Allegedly ‘In Danger’ Due to Assault

Amber Portwood’s infant son may have been in mortal danger, according to the emergency dispatch call from her recent arrest. Audio recording of the phone call has been released, revealing that Portwood’s boyfriend, Andrew Glennon, feared for his life and the life of his child during the alleged attack.

Portwood was picked up for domestic battery on Friday after Glennon sent a text message to authorities. Now, Radar Online has published an audio recording between the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and the emergency dispatch operator who received his text. Glennon seemed to be genuinely afraid for his life because of the Teen Mom OG star.

“I received a text message from somebody saying that their life and their son’s life is in danger,” the recording said.

Portwood was arrested on Friday in her home in Indiana. She reportedly assaulted Glennon while he was holding their 1-year-old son James in his arms. Portwood, 29, was put in jail over the incident. According to the latest report, she is still in custody.

Portwood has been dating Glennon for about two years now. Glennon previously worked behind-the-scenes on another MTV reality series, Marriage Boot Camp. He and Portwood met while she was trying to work on her relationship with her ex, Matt Baier.

This is not the first time Portwood has been accused of domestic abuse. About a decade ago, MTV aired footage of a fight between Portwood and ex, Gary Shirley, in which Shirley refused to physically defend himself. The episode led hundreds of fans to call the police and Child Protective Services to get Portwood’s daughter, Leah, out of her hands.

At the time, police found a large amount of marijuana and crack cocaine in Portwood’s apartment. She was then monitored by CPS while the reassessed her custody of Leah. Since then, she has had several more run-ins with substance abuse, but has tried to dedicate herself to sobriety.

Portwood has also been open and honest about her issues with mental health. In 2017, she revealed that she had been formally diagnosed with both bipolar disorder and borderline personality disorder.

So far, there is no word on what precipitated the fight between Portwood and Glennon, but fans are concerned for the reality TV family. Portwood has appeared to make huge improvements in her life in recent years, and many fans were rooting for her to find some stability at last.

Portwood is due in court on Monday at 8:30 a.m. for a hearing on the alleged attack.