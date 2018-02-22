Here Are the Final Four Teams Competing for Victory on ‘The Amazing Race’

The Amazing Race all comes down to Wednesday night! The final four teams will vie to become the champions of another exciting season of the CBS reality competition.

Team Indy Car, Team Extreme, Team Big Brother and Team Yale have all showcased their strengths and weaknesses throughout the season, but anything can happen during the two-hour finale.

Here’s a breakdown of the final four teams.

#TeamBigBrother

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson, who got engaged shortly after finishing the show, are two sides of the Amazing Race coin. Nickson, a 32-year-old Marine takes care of the physical strength needed, but 26-year-old Graf’s’ ability to focus and keep calm has been their key to success in the past.

#TeamIndyCar

The NASCAR pros Alex Rossi and Conor Daly have dominated the competition the past few weeks. The two aren’t the perfect team, but the 26-year-olds probably work better than any other team in the game.

#TeamYale

The brains of this season, Henry Zhang and Evan Lynyaka have been willing to take calculated risks in the past. The management consultants, both 22, have trouble with disagreements sometimes, but if they put their differences aside, they have a good chance of taking home the victory.

#TeamExtreme

Kristi Leskinen and Jen Hudak haven’t come in any place lower than third during the season. The the former pro skiers, Jen, 30, and Kristi, 36, haven’t shied away from any risk yet this season.

The two-hour finale of The Amazing Race airs Wednesday on CBS at 9 p.m. ET.