All 5 Pregnant Duggar Sisters Pose in Epic Baby Bump Photo

The ultimate baby bump-date! Anna Duggar took to Instagram Thursday to share a sweet photo of all five expectant Duggar sisters taken shortly before Jessa welcomed baby no. 3 earlier this week.

In the photo, Anna, Lauren, Joy-Anna, Jessa and Kendra all show off their pregnant bellies during a family get together, which the 19 Kids and Counting alum captioned, “[Throwback] to Easter Sunday when the five pregnant Duggar sisters got our first group picture together!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since the photo was taken, one of the Duggar sisters in the photo is no longer part of the pregnancy club, with Jessa and husband Ben Seewald welcoming their third child, daughter Ivy Jane, Sunday.

The Counting On star is already mother to Spurgeon, 3, and Henry, 2, told Us Weekly at the time, “She feels so tiny compared to her siblings. We’re so grateful to God for this precious gift. She is already so loved. Her big brothers adore her!”

Kendra is expecting her second child with husband Joe Duggar less than a year after welcoming son Garrett, while Anna and husband Josh Duggar are awaiting the birth of their sixth child. Joy-Anna and husband Austin Forsyth announced earlier this month that they were expecting their second child, while Lauren and husband Josiah Duggar are expecting their first child after revealing in February that they had suffered a miscarriage.

“We are so excited to announce that baby No. 2 is on the way!!!! It’s hard to fully express just how grateful we are for God blessing us again with another precious gift,” the couple wrote on Instagram at the time of their second pregnancy announcement. “So, as we rejoice of the life of our second sweet baby, we also remember (balloon as symbolism) our other sweet baby, Asa, in heaven. God is so incredibly good!”

They added in a statement to PEOPLE, “Every good and perfect gift is from above and we are looking forward to this new season of parenting together. God’s faithfulness to us in our most difficult moments has sustained us and brought us such love and comfort. We cannot begin to tell you how much we are looking forward to holding this baby in our arms this fall.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Anna Duggar