Alexis Ren Sends Cryptic Tweet Amid ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Romance

During this week’s episode of Dancing With the Stars, contestant Alexis Ren revealed that she had struck up a showmance with pro partner Alan Bersten, with the two even documenting their feelings in a video package.

On Wednesday, however, the model had a few fans worried about her newfound love after she posted a tweet about how good love hurts.

“Funny how a blessing feels just like a curse bad lovers but somehow good love hurts me worse,” she wrote.

funny how a blessing feels just like a curse

bad lovers but somehow good love hurts me worse — Alexis Ren (@AlexisRenG) November 7, 2018

Upon closer inspection, Ren’s tweet is actually comprised of lyrics from Bishop Briggs’ song “Water,” which also contains the line, “I sink in you like water / Pray you won’t pull me under.”

Many of Ren’s followers didn’t seem to realize that fact, musing on what the 21-year-old might mean by the statement.

Cryptic statement, but hopefully it means that, having the blessing of good love is a curse in that it shows or reminds you of how bad or toxic the other bad love was, and that kind of reflection can hurt. Realizing what you allowed yourself to put up with. Enjoy the blessing — Michael Frost (@Michael36116501) November 7, 2018

Others got the reference, with one person even commenting about the fact that Ren’s choice of lyrics were now being used to analyze her relationship.

I’m finding it amazing how your tweet of song lyrics have become theories about your personal life. Have a very blessed day @AlexisRenG — Brandi (@Brandi12891858) November 8, 2018

Ren and Bersten confirmed their relationship during DWTS‘ country-themed episode on Nov. 5, with Bersten telling Ren in a video that he was nervous to potentially jeopardize their partnership.

“I’m in a place where we worked so hard for this amazing journey together, and I’m afraid I will mess that up in some way. But I’ve never had an experience like this,” he said. “It’s so easy to just hang out with you and have fun and not worry about everything else.”

Bersten continued, “I do have feelings for you. And I really feel like I am falling for you.”

A source told Us Weekly that Ren’s feelings are the real deal.

“Alexis’ feelings for Alan are real! She adores him,” the source said, though they noted at the time that Bersten wanted to keep things professional. Clearly, he’s since changed his tune, much to the delight of fans.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

