Alexis Eddy, MTV’s ‘Are You the One’ Star, Shared Sobriety Photo Alongside Father Months Ahead of Death

Alexis Eddy, who appeared on MTV‘s Are You The One? Season 6, died on Thursday morning. Eddy struggled with drub abuse, as seen on the reality series, but celebrated sobriety in September 2019 with her father. Eddy was 23 years old.

On Sept. 28, 2019, Eddy shared a photo of herself with her father outside Lakin Correctional Center in Mason County, West Virginia. She also included a photo of herself as a child with a friend.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Eddy (@lexoquence) on Sep 28, 2019 at 1:46pm PDT

“Here’s the first picture of my father and me, both sober and healthy, we’ve ever been blessed enough to take,” Eddy wrote. “Overwhelmed with gratefulness today.”

Eddy added a heart emoji and the hashtag “Recovery Rocks.”

“PS- had an awesome day celebrating my very best friends 24th birthday!!!” Eddy also wrote. “Forever My Best Friend.”

Eddy also shared a photo outside a rehabilitation facility in West Virginia on Sept. 27. “Recovery at its finest 😉 Gr8ful 2 b clean & sober,” she wrote, adding the hashtag “just for today.”

Eddy announced she was engaged to Nate Lee in October 2019, PEOPLE reports. However, Eddy deleted all references to the engagement and began posting tweets about searching for a boyfriend in December.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexis Eddy (@lexoquence) on Sep 27, 2019 at 10:20am PDT

“Honestly I gotta stop using the ‘people you may know’ tab on FB to window shop for boyfriends,” Eddy wrote on Dec. 29.

“Wow ok I’m just gonna stop all you boys right now,” Eddy wrote in a Jan. 2 tweet. “‘I have Disney+’ is not a dating quality and NO, I’m not going to come lay at your house with you on a first, second, or third date.”

Law enforcement sources told TMZ police received a call before 7 a.m. Thursday morning that a woman was in cardiac arrest. No foul play is suspected. Police are waiting on toxicology results to determine cause of death.

Eddy shot to fame on the dating show Are You The One? in 2017 thanks to her hard-partying habits and admitting that her cousin was a convicted murderer. She was also open about her substance abuse struggles, both on the show and on social media.

Eddy’s last Instagram post was published on Dec. 24 and showed her wearing a winter coat. “Plot Twist: I’m Santa- y’all r gettin coal,” she wrote.

Her last tweet came on Jan. 7, when she wrote “She single?” in response to photos of a model.

Eddy’s social media profiles have become scenes of mourning for fans.

“My heart is breaking,” one wrote on Instagram.

“RIP beautiful,” another wrote.

“Rest in peace sweet girl,” another wrote. “So sad that you are gone… Life is so short. I hope that your soul is at peace. Fly high.”

Photo credit: YouTube/MTV