Alejandro Aranda: Who Is the ‘American Idol’ Star?

American Idol runner-up Alejandro Aranda captivated viewers and became an overnight sensation.

The former dishwasher from California’s impressive musical talents captured the hearts of many fans of the ABC musical competition series, who say the singer might have given one of the best auditions in the show’s history.

While he didn’t end up winning the whole competition, Aranda will likely see the beginning of a promising career.

When he is not on stage dazzling people with his innate talents, Aranda likes to show off his piano playing skills on Instagram. He previously revealed he loves to play “Chopin and everything classic,” as TV Over Mind wrote.

Despite his skills, Aranda previously revealed he only started writing and performing music four years ago. The singer has also introduced fans to his unique stage name, ScaryPoolParty, which he came up when he attended a pool party and decided he wanted to pursue a career in music.

Aranda previously opened up about his musical influences, including John Martin, Nine Inch Nails and Dead Can Dance. He also revealed he decided to pursue a music career after going to a Backtrack concert.

The outlet writes Aranda was so taken by the music’s ability to inspire powerful emotions in the audience that he knew he had found his calling.

Aranda enjoyed praise before American Idol as well, winning Artist of the Year in a competition run by Five of Five Entertainment and California State University, Northridge in 2017. The winner is decided every year by audience members during the Artist of the Year showcase.

Aranda’s American Idol audition track, titled “Out Loud”, is already available on streaming services.

“[Out Loud] is about how I didn’t really tell the truth when I was younger,” Alejandro told judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. “It took me a while to finally speak the truth. I didn’t really tell the truth when I was younger.”

After American Idol, Aranda is set to embark on his first headlining tour this summer, beginning July 8 in Washington D.C. and ending more than a week later in his hometown of Pomona, California.

“Little tour I’ll be playing!!” Aranda captioned a tour announcement on Instagram following the finale. “Come out and hear some songs [heart emoji]”

After the finale episode, Aranda told HollywoodLife he was grateful for the experience on the show, and even felt relief not to have the pressure winning as he moves to the next stage of his career.

“The whole experience was awesome,” he said. “It means everything that I was able to do my own music and have people like it!”