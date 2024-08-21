Alec Baldwin's TLC Reality TV Show Described as 'Disaster' in New Report

Alec Baldwin has got the reality television business confused, at least according to production sources working on his new unscripted family series. A crew member tells In Touch, "Alec thinks he's filming a movie, not a cheap reality show," confides a crew member. "He doesn't seem to understand there is no script or lines for him to learn. The problem with Alec is he thinks he knows best, on everything from the storylines to the camera angles to the lighting. "It's a disaster!"

The TLC reality series The Baldwins will feature the actor, his wife Hilaria, and their seven children. The series is slated for released in 2025.

"We're inviting you into our home, to experience the ups and downs, the good and the bad, the wild and the crazy," he said in a video next to his wife on his Instagram account. The couple have been married for 12 years.

The announcement of the TLC reality series came on the heels of him facing a trial stemming from manslaughter charges over the accidental shooting death of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. She and another crew member, who didn't lose his life, were shot on location in New Mexico. Charges against Baldwin were eventually dropped.

Had he been convicted, Baldwin faced 18 months in prison. Earlier this year, a judge sentenced Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film's armorer who loaded the live round into the gun Baldwin was holding when it discharged, to 18 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter.

CBS News reported the case against Baldwin was dismissed after the defense team accused prosecutors of withholding evidence. Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the case with prejudice based on the misconduct of police and prosecutors, as Baldwin was overcome with emotion. He's always maintained his innocence. Hutcins' family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, and were upset over the dismissal. She left behind a husband and son.